The Slimmest, Sleekest adidas Sneaker Mutated Into a Fire-Breathing Beast

This adidas sneaker doesn’t bother with subtlety.

The Taekwondo F50 is engineered to get noticed, aggressive dragon-scale embossing, metallic stripes, and that scarlet red upper that catches the light (and attention) with every step.

Everything here is a little extra, the foot-hugging, low-profile silhouette, the concealed laces for a seamless look, and the sharp black shading that carves out depth in all the right places.

Martial arts roots show up in every streamlined line, but it’s the streetwear attitude and football F50 DNA that keep things feeling fast and effortlessly energized.

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The Beast Pack-inspired palette does the heavy lifting, luminous red, chrome-like stripes, and a black lining and outsole that ground the drama. Every triangular emboss flashes as you move, creating a sharp texture that’s anything but basic. And in a world full of basic sneakers, that’s a major plus.

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The Taekwondo F50 is allure and aggression in one package, an under-the-radar silhouette built to make an entrance and hold the room. If blending in isn’t your thing, this is your moment to shine, ferocity included.

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