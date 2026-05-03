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The Slimmest, Sleekest adidas Sneaker Mutated Into a Fire-Breathing Beast

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

This adidas sneaker doesn’t bother with subtlety. 

The Taekwondo F50 is engineered to get noticed, aggressive dragon-scale embossing, metallic stripes, and that scarlet red upper that catches the light (and attention) with every step.

shop adidas Taekwondo

Everything here is a little extra, the foot-hugging, low-profile silhouette, the concealed laces for a seamless look, and the sharp black shading that carves out depth in all the right places. 

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Martial arts roots show up in every streamlined line, but it’s the streetwear attitude and football F50 DNA that keep things feeling fast and effortlessly energized.

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The Beast Pack-inspired palette does the heavy lifting, luminous red, chrome-like stripes, and a black lining and outsole that ground the drama. Every triangular emboss flashes as you move, creating a sharp texture that’s anything but basic. And in a world full of basic sneakers, that’s a major plus.

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The Taekwondo F50 is allure and aggression in one package, an under-the-radar silhouette built to make an entrance and hold the room. If blending in isn’t your thing, this is your moment to shine, ferocity included.

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