CLOT Made the Perfect Summer Samba

How does CLOT and adidas prepare for the World Cup in June, you may ask? With summer-ified Samba sneakers, of course.

It's yet another espadrille-style adidas sneaker from Edison Chen's brand, which has dressed the Stan Smith and even Gazelle in its best summer linens before. But this time, the label has made an "Sambadrille," a Samba espadrille.

It's actually the Samba Millennium, the Samba's sportier cousin, up top. And in the basement, a classic summer party unfolds into crisp woven raffia soles.

Mash it together, and you get the ultimate summer Samba.

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It turns out, CLOT's Samba is part of an even bigger collection centered around the world's biggest soccer competition. The offering also includes an espadrille-style Mundial sneaker and sporty knitwear, a flawless balance of the game spirit and CLOT's multicultural storytelling. Sprinkle in some classic adidas street steez, too.

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After some teasers from Chen, the collection is now finally available on adidas' website. That includes the Samba espadrille, which retails for $140.

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