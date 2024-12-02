Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
New Balance's Trail Shoes Are Cool. District Vision Made Them Cooler

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It turns out that lightning strikes the same place twice. Well, four times in the case of District Vision's ongoing New Balance collaboration.

After dropping the best "Grey Day" sneakers of 2024, the Los Angeles-based running and wellness brand returns with an incredibly stylish take on the Hierro v8 Trail Running Shoe.

Shop New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v8

District Vision's New Balance Trail shoe is a natural beauty, literally. For starters, the meshy sneaker is crafted from a recycled compound derived from car tires and running shoe soles, while the grippy, chunky soles are infused with natural Vibram.

Even the stunning colorways, Black and Bone, are eco-friendly and made from "naturally occurring substances," according to the press release. For instance, the brands used charcoal-based pigments (Carbo Ligni) for the Black pairs and a titanium dioxide/charcoal blend for the Bone New Balances.

Each sneaker gets finished with District Vision's unmistakable branding, as seen on its previous New Balances and across its fashionable running gear. The New Balance Trail sneakers also feature those familiar tiny red dots like the one accompanying District Vision's logo (it's also a nod to its Japanese sunglasses).

You can thank the power of friendship for New Balance and District Vision's collab, particularly the relationship between District Vision co-founders Tom Daly and Max Vallot.

The New Balance Trail shoe's campaign centers around the pair's running trip to Big Sur. It's almost like a District Vision documentary reflecting on the brand's beginnings and the founder pairing.

District Vision's New Balance Hierro v8 Trail Running Shoe is scheduled to release on December 3 on Disctrict Vision's website. The stylish sneakers will drop again on December 10 at New Balance.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
