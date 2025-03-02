Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

New Balance's "HOKAs" Have No Business Being This Fresh

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

New Balance's Fresh Foam running shoes get, well, fresher by the day. Sure, New Balance has tapped a few good collaborators to keep its chunked-up runners looking good. At the same time, the Boston sneaker brand is doing a solid job of making the dadcore sneakers look cool all on its own.

That brings me to the latest New Balance Fresh Foam 800, also called the "FF800" and "Fresh Foam UTRN" per a few retailer sites. The latest Fresh Foam sneaker is essentially another all-day-everyday running shoe that looks incredibly good.

Shop New Balance Fresh Foam
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

New Balance has always had a good eye for great colorways, and the brand's specialty certainly shines on the Fresh Foam 800 shoes. The shoes arrive in two faded spring-worthy colorways: a minty green and blue with orange accents, and a yellow and white with mauve splashes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The stunning color combos are almost something you'd expect from a Ganni collaboration, really. Most of the Copenhagen brand's New Balance sneakers come in incredibly vibrant looks, including its boldly-colored Fresh Foam Trainers released in 2024.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Color choices aside, the New Balance Fresh Foam 800 offers up a classic HOKA-esque runner construction, a design that's evolved beyond its performance origins into a legit fashion piece. The uppers feature engineered mesh, which hugs the foot for a secure, breathable ride. Of course, New Balance doesn't call it a Fresh Foam sneaker for nothing. Those nice plumped-up soles are infused with New Balance's cushy technology.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Lucky for runners and those who love flexing stylish HOKA-ish dad shoes on a normal basis, New Balance's Fresh Foam 800 sneakers have already begun to land at stores. As we speak, they're currently available at Foot District and slated to launch at other retailers starting in March.

​​SHOP NEW BALANCE SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All New Balance
Multiple colors
New Balance1000
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New Balance860v2 Arctic Grey
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New Balance1906R
$175.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance's Ultimate Trail Beast Just Got Better (Prettier, Too)
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's Freshest Running Shoe Went Stealth (& Still Looks Good)
    • Sneakers
  • Are Miu Miu's New Balances Going Snakeskin?
    • Sneakers
  • The World’s Most Avant Retailer Made Some Stunningly Simple New Balances
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's Wonderfully Chunked-Up Dad Shoe Has HOKA Vibes
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • A Retro Running Shoe as an Homage to Italian Football Excellence (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • Your Favorite Tastemaker's Favorite Japanese Outdoor Gear
    • Style
  • A$AP Rocky's Ray-Bans Are Gold-Plated & Blacked-Out
    • Style
  • Dad Shoes That Bring the Prairie to the Pavement
    • Sneakers
  • Every A Kind of Guise Collection Is a Wearable Travelogue
    • Style
  • From Nike to Saucony, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now