New Balance's "HOKAs" Have No Business Being This Fresh

New Balance's Fresh Foam running shoes get, well, fresher by the day. Sure, New Balance has tapped a few good collaborators to keep its chunked-up runners looking good. At the same time, the Boston sneaker brand is doing a solid job of making the dadcore sneakers look cool all on its own.

That brings me to the latest New Balance Fresh Foam 800, also called the "FF800" and "Fresh Foam UTRN" per a few retailer sites. The latest Fresh Foam sneaker is essentially another all-day-everyday running shoe that looks incredibly good.

New Balance has always had a good eye for great colorways, and the brand's specialty certainly shines on the Fresh Foam 800 shoes. The shoes arrive in two faded spring-worthy colorways: a minty green and blue with orange accents, and a yellow and white with mauve splashes.

The stunning color combos are almost something you'd expect from a Ganni collaboration, really. Most of the Copenhagen brand's New Balance sneakers come in incredibly vibrant looks, including its boldly-colored Fresh Foam Trainers released in 2024.

Color choices aside, the New Balance Fresh Foam 800 offers up a classic HOKA-esque runner construction, a design that's evolved beyond its performance origins into a legit fashion piece. The uppers feature engineered mesh, which hugs the foot for a secure, breathable ride. Of course, New Balance doesn't call it a Fresh Foam sneaker for nothing. Those nice plumped-up soles are infused with New Balance's cushy technology.

Lucky for runners and those who love flexing stylish HOKA-ish dad shoes on a normal basis, New Balance's Fresh Foam 800 sneakers have already begun to land at stores. As we speak, they're currently available at Foot District and slated to launch at other retailers starting in March.