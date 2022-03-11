Helinox's Tactical Ranges Invites You to Kick Back and Crack a Cold One

As the promise of warmer weather looms ahead, Helinox launches the Tactical Collection – a utilitarian line of outdoor furniture built to bring function and comfort to your downtime.

Picture this; the sun's finally shining on a blue-skied weekend, you're down your local park with a couple of mates, your YETI box is stocked up and cold, but one thing's missing; comfortable seating. We've all been there, perched on the grass, wishing we could kick back in comfort, but who wants to drag a chair around?

That's precisely where Helinox comes in. Loved for its functional approach to outdoor furniture, the brand's focus lies on hard-wearing, lightweight, minimalist, function-first designs.

The Tactical Collection takes brand staples and updates their fabrications for better performance in tactical-inspired colorways.

Tried and tested items are the collection's foundation – the table, chair, and cot – providing a lineup of essentials for any trip out of the city.

For the days out lacking adequate seating, the Tactical Chair One is an all-weather option, boasting comfort and extremely light weight without sacrificing strength and durability. Integrated pockets offer quick and secure access to your gadgets, so you can take kip in the sun without worrying about losing your phone.

Alternatively, the Tactical Sunset Chair offers a high back for additional support while offering the same functional details as above.

Everything available in the collection can be packed into the new Tactical Field Office, an innovative bag design weighing it at 2KG, featuring a built-in table and 15-liter storage.

Helinox's Tactical Collection is available to shop online now – sunny days ahead.