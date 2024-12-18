Birkenstock’s Snakeskin Clog Is Off the Scales

Did you know that 2025 is the year of the snake? Birkenstock sure does, and it's honoring the Lunar New Year with a luxuriously scaly clog. Meet the "Black Python" Tokio Cazador and matching Arizona and Florida sandal shapes.

If it wasn't clear, this isn't your regular degular Birkenstock. The python-printed Tokio Cazador comes from Birkenstock 1774, Birkenstock's premium line, so all of these slithery slip-ons are extra luxe.

The Tokio Cazador's upper is made of black suede, similar to what you'd see on a classic Boston clog. But the straps, made of python-printed calfskin, spice up this slip-on, taking it from a run-of-the-mill slide to a full-on luxury shoe.

Birkenstock 1774's snakeskin Arizona and Florida sandals are similarly elegant, sitting atop the classic black 1774 sole unit.

Birkenstock has dabbled in similarly luxurious waters in the past, crafting lavish offerings with collaborators like Dior, Manolo Blahnik, and Proenza Schouler.

Birkenstock, a humble clog brand at its core, does luxury with a practiced ease you wouldn't expect from such an anti-hype brand.

The Tokio Cazador is just one example — see, this isn't the first time Birkenstock has found itself mixed up in serpentine dealings. Stans of the brand might recall the custom, made-to-order python skin (yes, actual python skin) Bostons by The Shoe Surgeon that retailed for $1,500.

The Tokio Cazador in Black Python has a much calmer price point, retailing online for $451. Phew! Note that conventional Tokio clogs retail on Birkenstock's site for closer to $160.

Still, the Year of the Snake 1774 pack is only further proof that, rom high-label collabs to its own luxury offerings, Birkenstock has effectively elevated its casual, comfortable silhouettes — another win for the simple shoe brigade. We up!