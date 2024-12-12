Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
HOKA's Chunkiest Retro Sneaker Is Aging Like Fine Wine

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
HOKA
For the first time in 10years, the HOKA Clifton 1 is back. Meet the HOKA Clifton One9, an upgraded version of the OG shoe. 

First released in 2014, the Clifton 1 is one of HOKA's chunkiest offerings, kitted with that lightweight yet plush sole that has become synonymous with the brand’s running shoe identity. 

Its modernized descendent maintains the retro simplicity of the original sneaker, offset by a more streamlined design that features mesh paneling at the upper and colorful accents throughout.

HOKA’s Clifton One9, available online on December 13, comes in two colorways: "Habanero/Black" and "HOKA Blue/HOKA Citrus." If neither of those color options tickle your fancy, don't fret — more are coming in 2025.

This isn’t the first time HOKA has taken an aged silhouette and turned it into a modern marvel. The HOKA Stinson EVO, which first released in the early 2010s, made a quiet yet fashionable return during the summer. 

Whether it’s an original sneaker or a more inspired re-release, HOKA does plush-soled runners like no one else, paving such a unique lane in the trail shoe game that everyone from Reformation to Costco wants in on that sweet, athletic action. You know you’ve made it when discount stores are jacking your flow.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
