Hello Kitty Birkenstocks? Either more or less likely than you think. Like, they're not Birkenstocks but they are Hello Kitty clogs that look awfully close.

And at the end of the day, you're here for the Hello Kitty-ness more than the Birkenstock angle.

The thing about the Hello Kitty "Birkenstocks" is that they're not actually Birkenstocks. These are brown suede clogs clearly inspired by the Birkenstock Boston but they are not actually a collaboration with the German sandal-maker.

Odd but even odder is the fact that these are apparently officially licensed Hello Kitty shoes, at least according to the stores selling them.

Hello Kitty parent company Sanrio does admittedly have an oddly disjointed structure, which could answer some questions.

Here's one: Why Hello Kitty "Birkenstocks?" Possible answer: Sanrio's Taiwanese branch apparently decided that it'd be a good idea.

The Hello Kitty clogs are seemingly only available there, after all, where they retail for an almost shockingly cheap $30. And that's just for the Hello Kitty version of a Birkenstock Boston. The Hello Kitty version of Birkenstock's Arizona sandal, which is also somehow a thing, retails for under $20.

It's too bad that Sanrio didn't actually partner with Birkenstock for legit clogs, though, because global distribution would guarantee sales. Hello Kitty is too big and Birkenstock's Boston is too beloved not to hit, and hit hard at that.

But Birkenstock is admittedly choosy about its partnerships. Though it is more open than ever to wild ingenuity, its focus is clearly on more luxe-leaning stuff these days so low-priced Kitty clogs are probably going to stay in Taiwan. At least, for now.

