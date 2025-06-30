Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Birkenstock's OG Gardening Clog Moonlights as Suave Slipper

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Style
Birkenstock
1 / 4

For the first time in 36 years, Birkenstock has given its PU Clog Sandal model a revamp. And let's just say gardening never looked so chic. 

Originally introduced in 1989, the shoes were conceived with professionals from healthcare, hospitality, and similar fields in mind. This is a shoe for people who spend lots of time on their feet and therefore require footwear that assures comfort, protection, and endurance. But evidently, style has now made the cut for that list of priorities, too. 

Shop Birkenstock Clogs
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now coming in the form of either the Super Birki 2.0 or the Profi Birki 2.0, the Brutalism-inspired clogs got a fresh coat of paint, literally and figuratively. 

Available in a variety of lively, popping colors, these Birks’ were improved on to better resist oil, dirt, and chemicals, as well as enhance their anti-slip traction.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The clean minimalism of both the Super and the Profi Birki 2.0's upper silhouettes is pleasantly contrasted by each's treaded soles, the former being slightly more prominent even, for an outdoorsier feel. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

At $80 and $90 a pair, respectively, these may be on the more expensive end of your usual yard work slide-ins. But you also wouldn't wear those regular ol’ ones to more fashionable functions now, would you? Also, what's that compared to Bottega Veneta's $600 quasi-Crocs from a while back?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Anyhow, with these updated Birkis around, those Brooklyn-reigning Gardanas better watch their back…

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Issey Miyake Homme PlisséMC May Blouson
$664.00
$830.00
Available in:
234
ParabootMichael Marche
$525.00
Available in:
4142434445
COMME des GARÇONS HOMMECrinkle Finish Shirt
$297.50
$425.00
Available in:
SML

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • We Selected This Season's Best Birkenstock Sandals for You
  • Luxurious Birkenstock Sneakers Designed By Louis Vuitton's Footwear Mastermind
  • A Painfully Sleek Birkenstock Mule Too Cool For the Kitchen
  • Finally, "Fully Wrapped" Birkenstocks
  • Nike's Insane New "Crocs" Clog Takes Its First Freakish Steps
What To Read Next
  • Winner Stays: Steve Nash & Co. Want More Street Soccer In The States
  • Back for Seconds: The Converse x Highsnobiety Pass It On Brunch Returns to Café de Flore
  • Taking a Knife to The North Face’s Most Basic Items
  • A Nike Air Max Fit for the Michael Jordan of Skating
  • Birkenstock's OG Gardening Clog Moonlights as Suave Slipper
  • Meet adidas' Slicker, Sportier Gazelle Sneaker
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now