Birkenstock's OG Gardening Clog Moonlights as Suave Slipper

For the first time in 36 years, Birkenstock has given its PU Clog Sandal model a revamp. And let's just say gardening never looked so chic.

Originally introduced in 1989, the shoes were conceived with professionals from healthcare, hospitality, and similar fields in mind. This is a shoe for people who spend lots of time on their feet and therefore require footwear that assures comfort, protection, and endurance. But evidently, style has now made the cut for that list of priorities, too.

Now coming in the form of either the Super Birki 2.0 or the Profi Birki 2.0, the Brutalism-inspired clogs got a fresh coat of paint, literally and figuratively.

Available in a variety of lively, popping colors, these Birks’ were improved on to better resist oil, dirt, and chemicals, as well as enhance their anti-slip traction.

The clean minimalism of both the Super and the Profi Birki 2.0's upper silhouettes is pleasantly contrasted by each's treaded soles, the former being slightly more prominent even, for an outdoorsier feel.

At $80 and $90 a pair, respectively, these may be on the more expensive end of your usual yard work slide-ins. But you also wouldn't wear those regular ol’ ones to more fashionable functions now, would you? Also, what's that compared to Bottega Veneta's $600 quasi-Crocs from a while back?

Anyhow, with these updated Birkis around, those Brooklyn-reigning Gardanas better watch their back…

