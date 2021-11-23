Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Irony, Thy Name Is Hender Scheme Duck Boots

Written by Jake Silbert
hender-scheme-duck-boot- (2)
Hender Scheme
1 / 3

Brand: Hender Scheme

Model: Manual Industrial Products 26 (Duck Boots)

Season: Winter/Spring 2022 (seriously)

Price: ¥69,300 (about $600)

Buy: Sukima, ARKNETS, Digital Mountain

Editor's Notes: Hender Scheme's luscious leatherworks span far beyond the references to familiar footwear silhouettes like the Air Max and Crocs clog. Sure, that's what most Western fans are familiar with, but the Japanese brand also produces a complete collection of in-house designs, accessories, and home goods infused with a consistent level of top-tier craftsmanship.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nevertheless, Hender Scheme's Manual Industrial Products (MIP, also known as "HOMMAGE") series remains its most popular offering and I get that. What's not to like about a familiar footwear style made ultra-premium?

We can all agree on the appreciable aesthetics of a veg-tanned variation on Vans' Slip-On. In plain English: the MIP shoes just look sick!

Which brings us to the latest MIP design, number 26. Like the previous designs, Hender Scheme's newest tribute is pretty clear in its inspiration: the humble duck boot.

LL Bean's Bean Boot basically sets the standard for this type of shoe with its century-long pedigree. Plus, given Japan's love for the Bean classic, it's preeeeetty much guaranteed that this is a direct wink at the heritage-minded Maine company.

Of course, the irony is that Hender Scheme's tall fleshy shoes lack the entire utility of the OG duck boot.

The original boot was designed tall and sleek to shrug off moisture, its ridged toe box useful for sluicing through Maine's slushy terrain.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Hender Scheme's boots, meanwhile, are made of its signature veg-tanned leather, a beautiful material that ages gracefully. I've owned a pair of MIP shoes for a few years and can confirm, the aging process is super satisfying.

I can also confirm that they absolutely cannot handle water. They inflate when wet and soak in stains. Oh, and Hender Scheme also fitted its duck boots with a crepe sole for a cushy feel that gets extra slippery atop wet surfaces.

Obviously, you aren't paying an arm and a leg for Hender Scheme for the functionality.

In fact, though the MIP footwear recall sneakers in shape, they're actually assembled in the vein of traditional cordwaining down to the lasted uppers and stitched leather soles.

So the irony in designing a water agnostic duck boot is clearly not lost on the Japanese brand. If anything, it was intentional and that makes it all the better — insert quote about the impermanence of time and such.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest products

Sold out
LegoIcons Flower Bouquet Multi
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
BRAUN x HighsnobietyLE02 White
$835.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Converse x Rick OwensDRKSTAR Chuck 70 High Lily White Egret Black
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Deliciously Woven Dunk Looks Unbe-Weave-Ably Good
  • Nike's Got a New Delectable Mocha-Flavored Dunk
  • How to Improve Timberland's Boat Shoe? Shape It From Exquisite Japanese Leather
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
  • Tekla’s Puffy Socks Are Basically Cozy Moon Boots for Indoors
What To Read Next
  • Jack Harlow's Next New Balance Sneaker Is a Super Slick Soccer Shoe
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now