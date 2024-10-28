Everyone's Favorite Puffer Jackets Become Cozy Boots (Platform Heels Included)

The longer October drags on, delaying the inevitable winter cold snap and the sudden reappearance of Mariah Carey, one thing becomes increasingly more ubiquitous: The North Face puffer jackets. Specifically, its most popular Nuptse model.

Last week, I brushed the dust off my own Nuptse, finally giving in to the whims of October weather. And this action was undoubtedly repeated by many across the Northern Hemisphere.

The North Face’s Nuptse Jacket has become the most prominent puffer on the streets. Wind the clock back a few years and it was even crowned the most popular product on the market. But why only let your torso enjoy the snug comfort of down-filled winter wear? Introducing, The North Face Nuptse Boots.

The North Face 1 / 10

Puffy Nuptse shoes, especially in slipper form, have been part of TNF’s footwear selection for some time. However, The North Face’s Japanese imprint is taking this genre of puffed-up shoes to new heights — both literally and figuratively.

The North Face 1 / 15

The only region where The North Face is operated by Goldwin as opposed to VF Corporation (the one-time owners of Supreme), Japan is being treated to a vast range of Nuptse boots: including the weird, the wonderful, and the seriously warm.

In total, 36 different Nuptse shoes are currently available on The North Face Japan’s website (as opposed to the 13 styles available in America) so I won't bore you with the details of each one. Instead, let's start with the objectively strangest hybrid boot: the Kalmia Nuptse Boots.

Produced with the same quilted upper I recognize from my Nuptse jacket, the shoe includes a tall heel — the type you’d expect from a women’s leather boot.

It’s an unfiltered blend of a fully functional jacket and a dressy, relatively impractical shoe.

The North Face

Elsewhere, there is also a tall boot made from Dyneema, the ultra-strong fabric used by cutting-edge footwear labels like Norda, and a convertible boot that can turn into a mule with the swift unzipping of its puffy shaft.

Akin to its signature range of puffer jackets, you can buy literally any of The North Face’s new puffer boots and you’re set for warmth in the upcoming winters.

Cold feet are a thing of the past when you have puffer jackets for your feet.