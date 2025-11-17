The First-Ever Luxury Jenga Set Is Adults-Only (And $6,900)

Bottega Veneta did not create an outrageously luxurious Jenga kit for it to be wheeled out at children's birthday parties. No, this $6,900 "game" is an indulgence developed exclusively for adults. Per Bottega's website: this is “not intended for use by children.”

Indeed, this Jenga kit is adults-only. It's also the first of its kind, perhaps the first-ever luxury Jenga set. Not that high-end brands haven't attempted to cash in on Jenga's good graces.

Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton dropped a $3,050 resin kit six years ago, for instance, while Japanese label Hender Scheme created a $1,414 option where every block was shaped from vegetable-tanned leather, but only Bottega’s Jenga kit is an official partnership with Hasbro.

That makes Bottega's version perhaps the only true luxury Jenga kit. And priced at almost $7k, Bottega’s official version makes those wannabes look like a bargain.

Here, Bottega Veneta brings its penchant for high-end materials to every part of the board game, with each of the 54 rectangular Jenga blocks sculpted from "mixed Italian walnut" and engraved with Bottega Veneta branding.

However, the most extravagant feature — arguably the most Bottega feature — is the calf leather case.

Bottega Veneta's Jenga case is particularly Bottega, as it's formed from the house's only-in-Italy intrecciato technique that hand-weaves plush leather in an overlapping pattern.

This interlocking leather has been a Bottega signature for 50 years, regularly found on bags, which sell for anywhere between $1,500 and $10,000, but also utilized for everything from sneakers to playing cards (as a print, admittedly). And, now, Jenga sets. A perfect pair for Prada tic-tac-toe and Gucci poker.

