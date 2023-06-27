Hermès Summer Mood: Big Bags & Sun Tans

Hermès returns to Paris Fashion Week, delivering its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, another opulent display by creative director Véronique Nichanian.

Hermès doesn't even need an over-the-top production to showcase its seasonal collections. Its impressively crafted clothing speaks for itself.

Silk loose-fitting blazer, wrinkled cotton trousers, crepe parkas, striped knitwear, tracing paper shirts, and elevated dad sandals oozed Hermès summer dressing, rendered in mineral greys, pale blues, beiges, and white.

Accessories are a big deal for SS24, literally. Hermès bags are massive, with the Haut à Courroies Cup de Soleil bag taking center stage in several variations, like classic leather and a sunburned concept.

Yep, an Hermès bag with a sunburn print — something many fans didn't realize they needed until now, much like the $23K skateboard bag.

For Hermès SS24, layering is subtle, fabrics are light, patterns are understated, and luxury is even more elevated. Bringing all those elements together results in an offering Hermès describes as "soft and sweet as a summer breezes stirred by strength."

After delivering lessons in outerwear, Hermès schools in the art of luxurious summer dressing. Just make sure to save some sunscreen for your bag, too.