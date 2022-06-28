Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Hermès SS23 Is a Lesson in Outerwear

Written by Tayler Willson in Style
Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo
There isn’t much Véronique Nichanian hasn’t turned her hand to during her thirty-plus years as creative director of Hermès Men, yet she still never ceases to amaze season on season.

Amidst a plethora of marine-themed pieces (including a crayfish sweater and a shirt with a sea horse on it), cotton jackets, and a wide array of accessories, Hermès Spring/Summer 2023 was undoubtedly a lesson in colorful outerwear – on what was an overcast day in the French capital.

Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo
Taking place at the iconic Manufacture des Gobelins, Hermès SS23 put a myriad of stand-out windbreakers, pullovers, and matching bucket hats center stage, each of which crafted with a material that could’ve been mistaken for heavy-duty PVC and decorated in a rainbow of vibrant hues.

Outerwear came accompanied by a variety of lightweight jackets perfect for breezy summer lunches, too – something certainly in-keeping with Nichanian’s aim of designing a collection “all about holiday” and “lightness and having fun, pop colors and the natural world” – as well as shirting and lightweight cashmere pieces.

Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo
Footwear also caught the eye as Hermès looked to be delivering updated takes on its Izmir Sandal with added strapping and saucier tones, as a new series of sneakers also arrived in droves of pleasing contrasting colors, like orange and brown, and blue and aqua.

While Hermès’ Paris show may be remembered by many as another strong offering of elevated everyday wear off the continually impressive Nichanian conveyor belt, for us it will forever be a lesson in keeping dry, in style.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
