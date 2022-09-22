Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

All Things Julia Fox at Highsnobiety's Milan Fashion Week Party

Written by Highsnobiety in Culture
Highsnobiety
1 / 50

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 can be described in two words: Julia Fox. The 32-year-old actress, model, and sudden superstar is as headline-worthy as the fashion shows she's been attending and, thus, our party in her honor is itself a big deal.

The Fox Eye master was there in the flesh at the party Highsnobiety hosted to commemorate Milan Fashion Week.

In case you didn't know, the latest issue of Highsnobiety Magazine just so happens to feature a cover story with one Julia Fox herself.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
1 / 5

Sponsored by TikTok and BULLDOG GIN, it all went down at Milanese restaurant RONIN 浪人. BULLDOG GIN isn't just any gin but the gin of fashion, making the brand a fitting official partner of Highsnobiety's Milan Fashion Week Party.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

DJs Youssef Giga and Miro spun tracks with co-conspirators Diesel partying on the floor below. A multi-course dinner gave way to a party packed with good vibes, as VIP guests let off some steam from an already-hectic Fashion Month rich with presentations from the likes of Gucci, Prada, Fendi, and Bottega Veneta. And then, right after all that , it's Paris Fashion Week, leaving no room to rest.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

So, this Julia Fox party was all about unwinding with good food, good people, and good tunes.

Fox wore full Diesel, of course, having just attended Diesel's SS23 show, itself a major moment amidst a week full of high-powered must-see events.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

She was also gifted a bespoke tote bag customized with a series of sparkling gems that painstakingly recreated her Highsnobiety Magazine cover, a shiny token of a night to remember.

Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
Carhartt WIPMahogani Music Hoodie
$91
Buy at Highsnobiety
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sold Out
Pleasures x Dr. MartensJorge Black Nappa
$155.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Abc.Studio Work Pant Selenite
$220.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Highsnobiety x FILA Close Out Not In Milan
  • Unpacking a Watch That's Part Dinosaur, Part Millennium Falcon
  • A Local Milanese Brand’s Love Letter to Milan & Its Elegant Chaos
  • At Milan Fashion Week, the Clothes Are Nice. The Sets Are Amazing
  • Leathers, Layers, Latitude: Alpine-Aspirational at Milan Men's
What To Read Next
  • Bathed in Glitter, adidas’ Samba Sneaker Still Shines
  • Jack Harlow Made a Slick New Balance Soccer Sneaker
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now