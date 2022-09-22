All Things Julia Fox at Highsnobiety's Milan Fashion Week Party

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 can be described in two words: Julia Fox. The 32-year-old actress, model, and sudden superstar is as headline-worthy as the fashion shows she's been attending and, thus, our party in her honor is itself a big deal.

The Fox Eye master was there in the flesh at the party Highsnobiety hosted to commemorate Milan Fashion Week.

In case you didn't know, the latest issue of Highsnobiety Magazine just so happens to feature a cover story with one Julia Fox herself.

Sponsored by TikTok and BULLDOG GIN, it all went down at Milanese restaurant RONIN 浪人. BULLDOG GIN isn't just any gin but the gin of fashion, making the brand a fitting official partner of Highsnobiety's Milan Fashion Week Party.

DJs Youssef Giga and Miro spun tracks with co-conspirators Diesel partying on the floor below. A multi-course dinner gave way to a party packed with good vibes, as VIP guests let off some steam from an already-hectic Fashion Month rich with presentations from the likes of Gucci, Prada, Fendi, and Bottega Veneta. And then, right after all that , it's Paris Fashion Week, leaving no room to rest.

So, this Julia Fox party was all about unwinding with good food, good people, and good tunes.

Fox wore full Diesel, of course, having just attended Diesel's SS23 show, itself a major moment amidst a week full of high-powered must-see events.

She was also gifted a bespoke tote bag customized with a series of sparkling gems that painstakingly recreated her Highsnobiety Magazine cover, a shiny token of a night to remember.