Highsnobiety & StockX's PFW Party With Winnie Harlow? Had to Be There

It's that time of year again: fashion month, baby. And right now, all eyes are on Paris, whose men's fashion week saw a big kick-off courtesy of Pharrell Williams' star-studded Louis Vuitton debut. But here's the thing: the party is just getting started.

Highsnobiety teamed up with our friends at StockX to throw a bash honoring all things Paris fashion week and Winnie Harlow, our latest cover star.

Highsnobiety / Paige Powell 1 / 2

Summer is officially here, and thus so is the season of Miss Harlow, who was everywhere at our dinner party, from her cover sprinkled throughout the venue to the actual model herself in attendance with her boyfriend and basketball star Kyle Kuzma.

Naturally, Highsnobiety's party brought out other familiar, fashionable faces like Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin, model Leomie Anderson, musicians Denzel Curry and Tyga, and designer Jerry Lorenzo.

Aurora Anthony, Denzel Curry BFA Images / Sansho 1 / 32

Throughout the night, guests dressed to the nines mingled over caviar and StockX-coded cocktails like the Sneaker Head and Dead Stock, as DJ Cktrl spun infectious tunes.

At the center of it all was a disco ball, which filled the room with shimmer and shine. Surprisingly, it wasn't hanging from the ceiling — instead, it sat at eye level with the rest of us.

BFA Images / Sansho 1 / 3

In short, a ball was indeed had.