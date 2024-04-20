These Are The Fits You Should Be Wearing This 420

As we are nearing one of our favorite celebrations of the year with International Weed Day, in true Highsnobiety fashion, we have to remind you that it's not just about where you celebrate, or which strain you have waiting for you, but also how you show up. After many years of trial and error, we have prepared for you 420 outfit essentials you will need during your smokey celebrations

Whether you're aimlessly roaming around crowded festival grounds, or exploring nature's paths, or just simply honoring this day by chilling on the sofa watching your favorite 420 movies, comfort and style are key.

These 420 outfit essentials are here to guarantee you enjoy every moment comfortably and stylishly, and make sure that even if you might (let's face it) forget a lot of the weed day celebrations, you'll have pictures to remember your fashion taste.

So, let's dive into why each of these items is a must-have in your 420 celebration outfit!

Sunglasses for hazy days

Kicking things off with the most important essential of them all - a good pair of sunglasses. We all know that one of the side effects of smoking weed is having red eyes, so a good pair of shades can help you hide the redness (no one will notice, or will they?), protect your eyes from the much-awaited spring sun, and help you navigate the many social interactions that often become insurmountable with a heavy dose of high-quality weed.

These options of Port Tanger Addis, Maison Margiela, and 55-3175 Jean Paul Gaultier sunglasses are our favorite picks for this 4/20 day as they offer you all of the features above and help you elevate any outfit with a perfect accessory addition.

Hats to keep you shaded and cool

Considering you'll be spending the better part of the day outside, another essential item to include in your 4/20 outfit is a hat to keep you shaded and cool.

For the hippy chics, we got a STORY mfg. bucket hat. For the loud high-profile stoners, we suggest the fluffy Jaquemous Le Bob Neve Pink bucket hat. And for the more relaxed stoners out there we have a useful "No Problemo" hat from Aries that will make sure to let everyone know you are good.

Bags to protect your stash

This list of 4/20 outfit essentials would not be complete without a stylish yet functional bag to keep all the weed-smoking must-haves in one place. From papers to filters to lighters and Mary Jane herself, a bag will go a long way to ensure nothing gets lost in the celebrations.

Our top picks are the North Face hip pack because it will be there for you, STORY mfg. because they called their bag "Stash" for a reason, and our very own Carne Bollente x Highsnobiety tote bag because it will be perfect for all the above reasons, as well as give you inspiration for some well-deserved munchies.

Pants with a functional 420 fit

For the essential 4/20 pants, the motto here again is comfort and functionality.

If you are a stay-at-home kinda stoner, then some heavy sweatpants will do the job. If you are more of an "I know a spot" stoner, then a good pair of cargo pants or shorts, will be perfect to cater to all your needs of being agile, having plenty of pocket space, and having fabric endurance needed to get to the perfect smoking spot you had in mind.

Tees that embrace your 420 persona

For this entry, you have some more freedom, but remember, a good t-shirt during the 420 celebrations is important because, if the weather is by your side, it will be the only layer you will need until the evening.

Our options vary from a Rain or Shite Patta T-shirt to help you add a touch of color to your outfit, a tongue-in-cheek Not In London tee with the graphic of a full English breakfast to show everyone who happens to be right behind you, and one of our favorite, reggae-loving Bob Marley-inspired Wales Bonner tee.

Sneakers for your 420 adventures off the couch

Our pick for 420 shoes falls on comfortable sneakers and mules.

Two reasons: the sneakers are for the ones walking around crowded parks and festivals, while the mules are for the ones who want to prioritize comfort and celebrating this great day within the confines of their couch-to-fridge-to-couch commute.

Accessories for the best stoner music

At last, we come for help in matters of lifestyle accessories. Do you really want to sit on slightly wet spring grass or sand or dirt in a crowded park without having a towel to protect you? Our Vilebreuin x Highsnobiety towel's got you.

While the scent of weed can be quite enjoyable and fill the room, after a heavy day of celebrations, you might want to take a break from hotboxing your space. Freshening it up with some incense is a perfect idea, and our Space Available incense holder will certainly come in handy.

One of our favorite unofficial holidays, 4/20, is a day of celebration, an opportunity to eat, toke, cop, and watch any and everything around our favorite medicinal herb. If you are looking for edible recipes, on the hunt for new gear, or are simply trying to find the best stoner movies, be sure to check out our Highsnobiety Stoner's Guide.