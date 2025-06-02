The High Horology Brand That Trolled the Smart Watch, Just Made One

H. Moser & Cie. is back doing what it does best, surprising us. The Swiss brand known for mechanical mastery and horological cheekiness (remember the cheese watch? Or the Apple-like Swiss Alp?) just dropped a duo of watches with Alpine Motorsports.

And one of them might be the smartest Swiss watch we’ve seen yet.

Unveiled for the Barcelona Grand Prix, the new Streamliner Alpine Drivers Edition is a blue PVD skeleton chronograph powered by an open-worked Agenhor movement.

It’s classic Moser, a sexy sports watch that looks just as good on the track as it does at the Monaco afterparty.

But the Streamliner Alpine Mechanics Edition is something else entirely, it’s a smartwatch. A real Bluetooth-connected, touch-activated smartwatch.

Packed with features like race countdowns, pit alerts, GMT, a perpetual calendar, and a split-second chronograph, the watch looks like a sleek mechanical timepiece but once it lights up it becomes a full F1 operations center on the wrist.

Both watches are part of a set currently available at H. Moser & Cie for $70,000.

This is not a gimmick, it is built for the Alpine pit crew, designed with real function and proper form. That already puts it miles ahead of most so-called luxury smartwatches, which often feel more like novelties than tools.

This isn’t Moser’s first time flirting with the smartwatch world. In 2016, the brand released the Swiss Alp Watch, a mechanical send-up of the Apple Watch complete with a loading screen seconds dial.

From a distance, the watch may have looked like your standard square sports tracker, but was secretly a watch that would make anyone horologically-inclined swoon. The name was also a light pun (Alp watch vs Apple Watch). It was cheeky, clever, and felt like something MSCHF would dream up.

The Mechanics Edition takes that spirit and runs with it. What if a smartwatch was not just uber functional but actually looked good? Turns out it’s possible, and Moser is proving it.

