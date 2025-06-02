Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The High Horology Brand That Trolled the Smart Watch, Just Made One

Written by Donovan Barnett in Watches

H. Moser & Cie. is back doing what it does best, surprising us. The Swiss brand known for mechanical mastery and horological cheekiness (remember the cheese watch? Or the Apple-like Swiss Alp?) just dropped a duo of watches with Alpine Motorsports.

And one of them might be the smartest Swiss watch we’ve seen yet.

Unveiled for the Barcelona Grand Prix, the new Streamliner Alpine Drivers Edition is a blue PVD skeleton chronograph powered by an open-worked Agenhor movement.

Shop H. Moser & Cie
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It’s classic Moser, a sexy sports watch that looks just as good on the track as it does at the Monaco afterparty.

H. Moser & Cie
1 / 6

But the Streamliner Alpine Mechanics Edition is something else entirely, it’s a smartwatch. A real  Bluetooth-connected, touch-activated smartwatch.

Packed with features like race countdowns, pit alerts, GMT, a perpetual calendar, and a split-second chronograph, the watch looks like a sleek mechanical timepiece but once it lights up it becomes a full F1 operations center on the wrist.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Both watches are part of a set currently available at H. Moser & Cie for $70,000

This is not a gimmick, it is built for the Alpine pit crew, designed with real function and proper form. That already puts it miles ahead of most so-called luxury smartwatches, which often feel more like novelties than tools.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This isn’t Moser’s first time flirting with the smartwatch world. In 2016, the brand released the Swiss Alp Watch, a mechanical send-up of the Apple Watch complete with a loading screen seconds dial.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

From a distance, the watch may have looked like your standard square sports tracker, but was secretly a watch that would make anyone horologically-inclined swoon. The name was also a light pun (Alp watch vs Apple Watch). It was cheeky, clever, and felt like something MSCHF would dream up.

The Mechanics Edition takes that spirit and runs with it. What if a smartwatch was not just uber functional but actually looked good? Turns out it’s possible, and Moser is proving it.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEMen's Carrier Bag K203
$340.00
Available in:
One size
SebagoDan PO
$265.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPOG Arcan Graphic Jacket
$275.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A NASA-Approved Watch, Space-Ready & Summer-Proof
  • A Watch Worthy of the “King of Cool”
  • All-Black Watches Are Rarely This Good
  • The Grailed Rainbow Watch Grows Up
  • And This, Folks, Is How You Make the Perfect Dress Watch
What To Read Next
  • New Balance's Insanely Icey Hoop Shoe Is Wildly Wearable
  • A 90-Year-Old Japanese Bagmaker Enters Cecilie Bahnsen's Floral Universe
  • The High Horology Brand That Trolled the Smart Watch, Just Made One
  • Action Bronson's Next New Balance Collab Is a Stylishly Rugged Dad Shoe
  • adidas' Slickest Soccer-ish Skate Shoe Crossover Is Back
  • A Barefoot New Balance Shoe Is a Stylish Oxymoron
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now