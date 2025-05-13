Hi-Tech Mercedes Car Parts, Turned Into Trash Bins & Chairs by MSCHF

For the first time ever, MSCHF is opening the doors to its Brooklyn-based studio space. On May 15, the prankster art collective opens its doors for a three-day showroom in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG. (The address is: 62 Bayard St, 11222.)

And in typical MSCHF fashion, it hasn’t collaborated with the luxury sportscar company on a car (that would be all too straightforward!) but instead on a series of everyday objects repurposing components from AMG vehicles.

What was designed to be precision-engineered car parts are turned into household appliances under MSCHF’s direction.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

A trash bin, for instance, can be opened and closed using the gas peddle from a car while an ergonomic chair is made using a mix of headrests and metal tubing. The collective behind viral hits like the Big Red Boot strikes again!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

All of this deconstructing of high-performance materials is a homage to Italy’s radical design counterculture movement of the 1960s. Especially, says MSCHF, the work of Achille Castiglioni who famously turned tractor seats into high-end chairs.

The Mercedes AMG x MSCHF homeware will be available on a made-to-order basis in limited quantities for a brief sales period. But fear not, there will be more readily available merch like caps and work jackets available, each featuring detailed scans of original AMG vehicle components.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.