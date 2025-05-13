Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Hi-Tech Mercedes Car Parts, Turned Into Trash Bins & Chairs by MSCHF

Written by Tom Barker in Design
MSCHF / Kyle Berger
For the first time ever, MSCHF is opening the doors to its Brooklyn-based studio space. On May 15, the prankster art collective opens its doors for a three-day showroom in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG. (The address is: 62 Bayard St, 11222.)

And in typical MSCHF fashion, it hasn’t collaborated with the luxury sportscar company on a car (that would be all too straightforward!) but instead on a series of everyday objects repurposing components from AMG vehicles. 

What was designed to be precision-engineered car parts are turned into household appliances under MSCHF’s direction. 

A trash bin, for instance, can be opened and closed using the gas peddle from a car while an ergonomic chair is made using a mix of headrests and metal tubing. The collective behind viral hits like the Big Red Boot strikes again!

All of this deconstructing of high-performance materials is a homage to Italy’s radical design counterculture movement of the 1960s. Especially, says MSCHF, the work of Achille Castiglioni who famously turned tractor seats into high-end chairs.

The Mercedes AMG x MSCHF homeware will be available on a made-to-order basis in limited quantities for a brief sales period. But fear not, there will be more readily available merch like caps and work jackets available, each featuring detailed scans of original AMG vehicle components.

