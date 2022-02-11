A HOKA Classic Is Reborn With Gorgeous Hues & Vibram Soles

Brand: HOKA

Model: Mafate Speed 2

Release Date: Available now

Price: $210

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Sold Out HOKA Mafate Speed 2 Eggnog / Oxford Tan $180.00 Sold Out

Editor's Notes: It's funny how contemporary the new HOKA Mafate Speed 2 looks, considering that it's based on one of HOKA's first sneaker models. Can't go wrong with a classic, either way but this new take on an old shoe is a slam dunk as far as I'm concerned.

We recently saw the Mafate Speed 2 return as part of HOKA's Moncler Genius collab, introducing the updated silhouette in futuristic silver paneling.

As cool as that makeover was, I'd argue that this colorful new look is just as good.

I don't tend to go for colorful sneakers, or even any sneakers at all — I think I bought one new pair of shoes last year.

Generally, I lean towards tonal kicks in shades of black or white for sheer versatility but I was weirdly taken by Engineered Garments' ultra-flashy Bondi B from the other year, though I ended up skipping out on the limited edition design (my mistake — it's all gone now!).

The new Mafate Speed 2 has a similarly appealing colorway, one that HOKA explains is inspired by "graphic cues pulled form the mountainous terrain [of] the French Alps." What results is a little ostentatious in all the right ways, a statement runner perfect for wearing every day.

Beneath the colorful upper, HOKA's got the Mafate Speed 2 fitted with an Active Foot frame, Meta-rocker geometry, and meaty 5mm Vibram Mega-Grip treading that'll keep the wearer stable on any terrain.

It's an attractive blend, one that's got the attention of hip retailers like KITH and unhip dudes like me.

In fact, the Mafate Speed 2 is very much an early contender for my single new sneaker of the year.

