Is HOKA’s GORE-TEX Hybrid Boot Its Coziest Sneaker Yet?

HOKA’s new Kaha 2 Frost Moc is everything you could want from a cozy winter shoe. It’s an insulated, cushioned, cold-weather defeating sneaker that continues HOKA’s slip-on sneaker dominance.

The puffy shoe has a similar appeal to that of HOKA’s Ora Primo mule, a backless shoe that sold out almost as quickly as it hit shelves last year. However, this laceless model takes its tech a bit more seriously.

The Kaha 2 Frost Moc comes with technology borrowed from HOKA’s Kaha 2 model, a chunky GORE-TEX outdoor shoe.

Cold weather rated to –32°C (that is -25.6°F), the Kaha 2 Frost Moc features 100g PrimaLoft® Black insulation to ensure you’re not getting cold feet on the mountains.

The sock-like upper on the shoe is crafted with a waterproof GORE-TEX membrane, ripstop polyester, and a stretchy fleece upper that, combined with its thick insulation, is a recipe for comfort created to be used on winters in the mountains.

Beneath the warmth-providing upper, HOKA’s typical cushioned sole unit is present including technology such as a Dual-density CMEVA with Hubble® Heel, late stage MetaRocker™, and Vibram® Megagrip rubber with a traction lug.

This winter-ready sneaker-boot hybrid has started popping up at outdoor shops, such as Berg Freunde, Jax, and lishop retailing for $200.00. However, there has been no official release from HOKA, yet — that’s expected to happen later this year.

HOKA is preparing the coziest of sneakers for this winter. When the temperatures plummet, I know what I'll want to be slipping into.