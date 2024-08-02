Once Again, Satisfy & HOKA Created the Ultimate Crossover Sneaker (EXCLUSIVE)

Satisfy's HOKA sneaker collaborations are only one of the many things differentiating Satisfy from other brands in the cluttered running gear market. It's also key that Satisfy's founder, Brice Partouche, doesn’t come from a running background — he’s a skater and drummer who accidentally became obsessed with running.

As such, Satisfy's running clothes are informed by a countercultural savoir-faire inspired by what skaters and rock musicians wear, moth holes and vintage washes included. But what happens when hi-tech running shoes are created from that same perspective?

“I grew up skateboarding and going to punk shows, so crossover was the culture. My design process is primarily focused on product purpose, technology, and performance,” Partouche tells Highsnobiety. “The same design principles were applied to the Satisfy HOKA Mafate Speed 4 Lite.”

HOKA

The follow-up to last year’s deliciously upgraded Clifton LS sneaker, the HOKA Mafate Speed 4 Lite STSFY is an exclusive rendition of one of the lightest and techiest-looking trail running shoes in the HOKA stable.

HOKA / Jacob Banta

Here, Satsify has reimagined HOKA's Mafate Speed 4, the brand's pinnacle footwear product for technical trail running, with an all-new lightweight transparent upper fitted with a soft microfiber collar, protective ripstop nylon, and a two-part PROFLY midsole, with the most responsive HOKA foam underfoot.

Plus, the neat toggle-fastened laces from Satisfy and HOKA's last collaboration make a return, a feature I love because it provides a cleaner look than regular laces (and is easier to operate) but was selected for practical reasons.

“The repetitive impacts while running cause microtraumas, resulting in fluid accumulation and foot swelling," Partouche explains. "So, on a long-distance run, you’ll likely have to readjust your laces. If you’re racing, you need an easy and fast lacing system.”

Needless to say, Satisfy kept HOKA's proper technical running shoe grounded (what else would you expect from HOKA?). However, there’s no ignoring its beauty. the Mafate Speed 4 Lite STSFY is as stylish as it is sturdy, a revelatory balance of both worlds, epitomizing the crossover attitude Partouche put forth.

HOKA

Dressed in two monochrome colorways, an earthy brown and a sulfur green variation both releasing on Highsnobiety Shop come August 9, the newly added translucent panels give the sneaker a visually satisfying variety in textures.

HOKA has, albeit sometimes accidentally, always created great-looking shoes.

However, Satisfy's fashion credentials were a big part of its contribution to this project.

“It was clear that their unique aesthetics and commitment to premium performance design would add a distinct touch to our products,” says Travis Wiseman, HOKA’s Director of Product, Lifestyle Footwear.

HOKA 1 / 15

Two running labels with distinct, different outlooks, it’s a partnership Wiseman describes as being ideal. And, so far, it has proven to create trail footwear that looks as good as it performs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

“Satisfy’s approach to fashion and design complements our dedication to functionality and trail running roots,” says Wiseman. “This collaboration allows us to push the boundaries of what performance gear can be, creating products that resonate with both trail running enthusiasts and those who appreciate high-quality, stylish gear.”

This will hopefully not be the last time the two combine to create next-level stylish footwear.

Maybe the next pair will realize what Partouche tells us is his platonic dream sneaker, a carbon-plated sandal.

HOKA

If anyone can do it, I trust Satisfy and I certainly trust HOKA.