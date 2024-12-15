Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Remember HOKA's Killer Puffy Slides? They're Now Cooler Than Ever

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

Ice on my windshield? Not so great. Ice on my feet? Much more appealing.

HOKA's Ora Primo slide now is available in a frosty blue shade. The puffy mules have never looked more chill.

Shop Hoka Ora Primo

HOKA's most popular slide is here in a colorway that rivals the winter hue. Dressed in a clean all-blue colorway, the shade brings a softer option to the brand's lineup. The features we know and love are all in tact, including the chunky laces, padded insulated upper, and the oversized midsole.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The HOKA Ora Primo shoe first dropped at the end of 2023 in two colors: Black and Forest Green. The shoes sold out almost immediately, and fans begged for restocks. And HOKA answered their prayers.

Recently, Junya Watanabe gave the HOKA slide a slightly more hardcore makeover. The collab featured interlinking chains that replaced the regular rope-like laces.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As cool as the Junya Watanabe collab was, the punk rock style isn't for everyone. If pastels are more your vibe, grab the blue HOKA Ora Primo slides now on the brand's website.

Tara Larson
Freelance WriterTara Larson has over five years of experience writing about men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, entertainment, and lifestyle content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Most Comfortable Sneakers & Where to Buy Them
  • Every Chunky Shoe Owes a Debt to This HOKA
  • Within Dover Street Market, There Are Two Sneaker Wolves
  • HOKA’s Chillest Stomper Is Built for Life After Everything Else
What To Read Next
  • Rier Knows Its Salomon Shoe Is Impractical (EXCLUSIVE)
  • These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now