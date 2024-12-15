Remember HOKA's Killer Puffy Slides? They're Now Cooler Than Ever

Ice on my windshield? Not so great. Ice on my feet? Much more appealing.

HOKA's Ora Primo slide now is available in a frosty blue shade. The puffy mules have never looked more chill.

HOKA's most popular slide is here in a colorway that rivals the winter hue. Dressed in a clean all-blue colorway, the shade brings a softer option to the brand's lineup. The features we know and love are all in tact, including the chunky laces, padded insulated upper, and the oversized midsole.

The HOKA Ora Primo shoe first dropped at the end of 2023 in two colors: Black and Forest Green. The shoes sold out almost immediately, and fans begged for restocks. And HOKA answered their prayers.

Recently, Junya Watanabe gave the HOKA slide a slightly more hardcore makeover. The collab featured interlinking chains that replaced the regular rope-like laces.

As cool as the Junya Watanabe collab was, the punk rock style isn't for everyone. If pastels are more your vibe, grab the blue HOKA Ora Primo slides now on the brand's website.