HOKA's New Puffy Mules Are Peak Slip-On

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Is there anything HOKA can’t do? Seriously.

The outerwear label, which has had a remarkable 2023, is finally releasing its highly-anticipated Ora Mule, a cozy slip-on shoe initially teased by HOKA nearly two months ago.

Arriving in black and “Forest Floor” colorways, the futuristic-looking silhouette delivers the same cushy relief as its predecessors, but with its soft knit collar, elastic lace system, and insulated puffer upper, comes with a little added coziness.

Honestly, HOKA’s Ora Mules are giving serious Suicoke vibes. Suicoke but reinterpreted for the outdoors in that sort of over-the-top way HOKA has become renowned for.

If anything, the release of HOKA’s Ora Mule only cements what a stellar year the footwear label has had. Whether we’re talking trail shoes, everyday sneakers, hiking boots, or even recovery sandals, HOKA has tackled it with success at one point or another.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In fact, HOKA’s 2023 movement epitomizes the phrase “a jack of all trades”, but instead of mastering just one, it’s conquered them all.

Everything from its Tor Ultra and Mafate to its laceless Restore TC has been nothing short of exceptional, whether that’s a solo release or one of its countless magnificent collaborations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Point is, HOKA has conquered the world of footwear in 2023 and its new Ora Mules are, for want of a better phrase, a cozy cherry atop a chunky HOKA cake.

