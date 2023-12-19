Sign up to never miss a drop
There's No Stopping HOKA's Mule Dominance

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

HOKA’s Ora Mules have been a long time coming.

It’s been nearly two months since images of the puffy HOKA slip-ons first made their way onto our social feeds courtesy of a few leakers, but only last week did the chunky numbers finally actually release.

Such was demand for the HOKA-fied slip-on, they sold out almost immediately across all HOKA web stores less than 24-hours of releasing.

For those unsuccessful in their quest to obtain HOKA’s most comfortable shoe (which is quite the feat considering the footwear label’s extensive cozy back catalog) fear not: for the brand is dropping a third colorway of its Ora Mule. And guess what? It’s the best of the bunch.

Dressed in a clean all-beige colorway, HOKA’s newest Ora Mule is its cleanest looking yet and comes equipped with everything we now expect of the one of the most talked about silhouettes of the year: chunky as hell laces, a super padded insulated upper, an elastic lace system, and a oversized midsole.

Though images of HOKA’s beige Ora Mule have surfaced, release details haven’t. That being said, don’t expect to have to wait two-months for them to finally release like last time, because the demand for these babies are extremely high, so why would HOKA wait?

If you missed the first two, getting your feet into a pair of beige HOKA Ora Mules will make it worth the wait. Trust.

