HOKA's Insulated Mules Are Still Brilliantly Bizarre

Just because we're marching into fall does not mean we can't still do so in mules. HOKA agrees, and has swiftly restocked its backless Ora Primo model in two brand new variations, namely a violet-y blue hue and a rusty orange.

Officially named "Mineral Brown" and "Squid Ink," these latest iterations of what are actually running recovery slides perfectly set the tone for an autumn-hued wardrobe rotation.

Previously available in shades of Shrek-like green, all-black, and dusty white, the oddly enticing Ora Primo apparently couldn't help but expand into new areas of the color spectrum.

Atop HOKA's signature pillowy foundation, the HOKA Ora Primo slip on is both supremely comfortable and undeniably unique, like a rope-tied puffer jacket for one's feet.

Better known for beefy trail runners, the mule's maker, HOKA, has really been leaning into its creative side recently,

Hoka has recently launched a good handful of equally unconventional silhouettes simultaneously, including tasseled loafer hybrids and ballerina-style Mary Janes, both complete with the brand's signature cushioned sole.

Besting their pro-chonk peers, these plushy $120 mules are so avant-garde-looking, you'll forget they're technically made for rest, not for flexing.

