Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

HOKA's Insulated Mules Are Still Brilliantly Bizarre

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
HOKA
1 / 4

Just because we're marching into fall does not mean we can't still do so in mules. HOKA agrees, and has swiftly restocked its backless Ora Primo model in two brand new variations, namely a violet-y blue hue and a rusty orange.

Officially named "Mineral Brown" and "Squid Ink," these latest iterations of what are actually running recovery slides perfectly set the tone for an autumn-hued wardrobe rotation.

Shop Hoka
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Previously available in shades of Shrek-like green, all-black, and dusty white, the oddly enticing Ora Primo apparently couldn't help but expand into new areas of the color spectrum.

Atop HOKA's signature pillowy foundation, the HOKA Ora Primo slip on is both supremely comfortable and undeniably unique, like a rope-tied puffer jacket for one's feet.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Better known for beefy trail runners, the mule's maker, HOKA, has really been leaning into its creative side recently,

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Hoka has recently launched a good handful of equally unconventional silhouettes simultaneously, including tasseled loafer hybrids and ballerina-style Mary Janes, both complete with the brand's signature cushioned sole.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Besting their pro-chonk peers, these plushy $120 mules are so avant-garde-looking, you'll forget they're technically made for rest, not for flexing.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
I LOVE NY® x HighsnobietySocks
$25.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers, an aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • What’s Red, White, and Hoka All Over?
  • The Most Comfortable Sneakers & Where to Buy Them
  • Socks & Sandals Go Together Like Peanut Butter & Jelly
  • Vans' Premium Mule Is a Quiet Luxury Skate Slip-on
  • HOKA’s Impossibly Techy Sneaker Deserves Some “GroupTherapy”
What To Read Next
  • Inside Apple Music Studios: A High-Touch Bet on Intimacy (EXCLUSIVE)
  • HOKA's Insulated Mules Are Still Brilliantly Bizarre
  • Camping Outside? Camping Inside
  • New Balance's Artsy Dad Shoe Is a Pumpkin-Spiced Latte In Jeans
  • By Going Way Beyond Clothes, Komune Lives up to Its Name (EXCLUSIVE)
  • An Intricate Persian Rug For... Skating?
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now