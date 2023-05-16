We've Got Summer Shirting Covered

Brand: Highsnobiety
Season: Spring/Summer 2023
Price: $100.00 - $175.00
Buy: Highsnobiety Shop
Editor's Notes: Few pieces work harder in the summer months than shirting.
Whether layered over a tank top or worn by itself, a loose-fitting shirt is a lifesaver on days when the weather really ramps up and a wardrobe staple the rest of the year round.
Releasing for spring/summer 2023, our in-house label has created a new selection of shirts in lightweight fabrics — ranging from a long-sleeve shirt based on coach jackets to camp-collar beach vacation staples.
Arriving in minimal colorways with subtle details such as a multi-colored finish on the buttons or side slit at the hem, the drop includes two short-sleeve shirt options — a boxy-fitting poplin cotton design and a lightweight slightly sheer linen shirt. These both come free from prints, while the long-sleeve options are doubling down on stripes.
Riffing off classic dress shirt styles, the Striped Poplin Long-Sleeve Shirt is adorned with a textured grey and black stripe decoration while the Shirting Coach Jacket comes with blue and white stripes.
Taking its construction from classic coach jackets, we've turned the American outerwear style into a lightweight summer design through cotton shirting fabric. Arriving with slanted pockets on either side, oversized buttons, and a drawstring at the hem to adjust the fit, the long-sleeve top sits somewhere in the grey area between a shirt and a jacket.
Available exclusively from the Highsnobiety Shop, check out the latest shirting styles below and browse all of the Highsnobiety brand's SS23 collection — from waterproof technical wares to upgraded workwear.