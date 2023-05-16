We've Got Summer Shirting Covered

Brand: Highsnobiety

Season: Spring/Summer 2023

Price: $100.00 - $175.00

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editor's Notes: Few pieces work harder in the summer months than shirting.

Whether layered over a tank top or worn by itself, a loose-fitting shirt is a lifesaver on days when the weather really ramps up and a wardrobe staple the rest of the year round.

Releasing for spring/summer 2023, our in-house label has created a new selection of shirts in lightweight fabrics — ranging from a long-sleeve shirt based on coach jackets to camp-collar beach vacation staples.

1 / 2 Highsnobiety Highsnobiety

Arriving in minimal colorways with subtle details such as a multi-colored finish on the buttons or side slit at the hem, the drop includes two short-sleeve shirt options — a boxy-fitting poplin cotton design and a lightweight slightly sheer linen shirt. These both come free from prints, while the long-sleeve options are doubling down on stripes.

Riffing off classic dress shirt styles, the Striped Poplin Long-Sleeve Shirt is adorned with a textured grey and black stripe decoration while the Shirting Coach Jacket comes with blue and white stripes.

1 / 3 Highsnobiety Highsnobiety Highsnobiety

Taking its construction from classic coach jackets, we've turned the American outerwear style into a lightweight summer design through cotton shirting fabric. Arriving with slanted pockets on either side, oversized buttons, and a drawstring at the hem to adjust the fit, the long-sleeve top sits somewhere in the grey area between a shirt and a jacket.

Available exclusively from the Highsnobiety Shop, check out the latest shirting styles below and browse all of the Highsnobiety brand's SS23 collection — from waterproof technical wares to upgraded workwear.