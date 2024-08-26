Donald Glover’s Summer Style Is The Moment

I have a hunch that this is entirely unplanned, however, Donald Glover has managed to capture the menswear zeitgeist through a singular summer outfit.

The multi-hyphenate creative, known by his musical moniker Childish Gambino, stepped out during the New York heatwave wearing clothing appropriate for the heat — or, it’s probably more accurate to say: a lack of clothing appropriate for the heat — and has combined two big current menswear talking points.

Glover’s legwear is typical for him: a tiny pair of thigh-grazing shorts. The Redbone singer has been wearing short shorts for years now, however, the rest of the fashion world has now caught up with him, making summer 2024 be dubbed a short shorts summer.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The likes of Paul Mescal, Glover, and Chris Pine have been leading voices for the proliferation of tiny inseams. However, the skimpy legwear has even spread as far as the undisputed king of baggy shorts, Adam Sandler.

Getty / Gotham

Together with his of-the-moment shorts, Glover wore an of-the-moment top. We recently labeled the white tank top the shirt of the summer (although it is, technically, not even a shirt) and Glover opted to wear this sleeveless style of top to complete his skin-showing ensemble.

At least this time around he was wearing a top, Glover’s short short exploits have previously come bereft of a shirt.

The lack of fabric in Glover’s recent outfit is, most likely, a pragmatic response to the sweaty unpleasant nature of New York in August. However, it has managed to combine two of the most talked about styles of clothing from this summer.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

I’m not suggesting that Glover hangs onto every word written by this very publication, however, he’s dressing like he does.