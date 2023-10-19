Sign up to never miss a drop
Hunter Doohan Wants You to Take a Chance on Smelling Good

YSL’s Paris Fashion Week party to celebrate the launch of the brand’s newest perfume, MYSLF, took place in the center of Parisian’s capital at La Caserne. The event was especially meaningful to actor Hunter Doolan. “I’ve always been a fan of YSL Beauty’s brand in general so it was a no-brainer when this opportunity came along, I was really excited about it.” Doolan explains, “...I love that they take a lot of chances. With men’s especially, it’s easy to be cornered into a specific look, and YSL Beauty as a brand is so good about blending the masculine with the feminine, so you never get locked into one look or persona.”

YSL’s MYSLF fragrance is the brand's first woody floral fragrance packaged in a sleek lacquered bottle and is hailed as “more than a fragrance, a vision of modern masculinity” by the brand. To Doolan, the fragrance feels more like an extension of the actor’s personal style “With fragrance, when I put it on, it helps me to feel a certain way. It’s not visual so with fragrance, it’s for yourself.” 

In addition to Doolan, notable guests celebrating with YLS included Troye Sivan, Steve Lacy, Noah Beck, and of course YSL Beauty ambassador Austin Butler.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
