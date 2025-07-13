Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Leather adidas Slipper of Pure Quiet Luxury

Written by Aerin Daniel

adidas knows quiet luxury. Years after the trend hit a high, adidas is still turning out subtly suave sneakers with elegance baked into their DNA, like the Stan Smith Low Pro.

Or, as you're more likely to call it, the adidas Stan Smith ballet flat.

No matter what you call it, adidas' Stan Smith Low Pro shoe is a masterpiece of minimalist footwear design.

In fact, it barely looks like a Stan Smith — or an adidas.

First revealed earlier this year, the adidas Stan Smith ballet shoe is a slick masterpiece.

Here, adidas has stripped away all elements of the Stan Smith sneaker as you once knew it and replaced them with a super streamlined slip-on shoe too fly for laces.

The end result is a barely-there shoe solely attacted to the foot by a delicate strap that encircles the wearer's forefoot.

Aside from some barely visible Three Stripes punctuations on the shoe's upper, you'd not even know that this was an adidas sneaker at all. And what's quietly or more luxurious than that?

Available at adidas' web store and from stockists like Highsnobiety Shop, the $100 adidas Stan Smith Low Pro, or ballet flat, is all but sold out online. That's what happens when you make a perfect shoe even better.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
