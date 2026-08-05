Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

London's Hippest Publisher Designed a Very Cool Reebok Sneaker (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

What happens when London's coolest publisher gets its hands on Reebok's most normal sneaker? A collab that's everything but regular is born.

IDEA's Club C 85 sneaker are still very normal for the most part. It offers a clean, vintage-style look featuring luxe leather and suede uppers and impressively "aged" details.

Shop Reebok

But once the lights go off, IDEA's sneakers present glow-in-the-dark branding and insoles. But if you ask IDEA, though, it'd say that its Reebok shoes actually "go in the dark." Which is also true.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The book distributor is already the spot to score not only super-rare fashion catalogs and vintage Snoopy books but also cool merch. Now, they have a reflective Reebok sneaker to their name, too.

It joins other brands like MUJI and Hartcopy in taking on the Reebok classic, preserving its normcore style with a slight twist. IDEA's pairs just so happen to come alive in the dark.

Reebok
1 / 10

The brand's Reebok Club C 85 sneaker is now up for grabs on its website. It's also scheduled to release at Dover Street Market stores starting on August 6. The shoes will then get an even wider release on August 13, retailing for $130.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

That's three opportunities to score this "bright idea" by IDEA.

Shop Reebok

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

Read More
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • For CELINE's Debut Reebok Sneaker, It Went Freestyle
  • The Coolest Place in Paris? The Reebok Vault
  • This Simply Cute Mary Jane Sneaker Is Reebok's Answer to Balletcore
  • Not Even Reebok's Classic Tennis Sneaker Is Safe From the Snoafer Effect
  • Reebok Star Karol G Is A Natural Born Classic
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Quietly Confident Skate Sneaker Is Changing the Pace
  • London's Hippest Publisher Designed a Very Cool Reebok Sneaker (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Willy Chavarria’s adidas Stomper Is a Bubblegum Sugar Rush
  • New Balance Cooked Up a Mushroom Masterpiece
  • Inside the Making of a Secret (And Genius) Nike Collab (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now