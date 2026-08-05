London's Hippest Publisher Designed a Very Cool Reebok Sneaker (EXCLUSIVE)

What happens when London's coolest publisher gets its hands on Reebok's most normal sneaker? A collab that's everything but regular is born.

IDEA's Club C 85 sneaker are still very normal for the most part. It offers a clean, vintage-style look featuring luxe leather and suede uppers and impressively "aged" details.

But once the lights go off, IDEA's sneakers present glow-in-the-dark branding and insoles. But if you ask IDEA, though, it'd say that its Reebok shoes actually "go in the dark." Which is also true.

The book distributor is already the spot to score not only super-rare fashion catalogs and vintage Snoopy books but also cool merch. Now, they have a reflective Reebok sneaker to their name, too.

It joins other brands like MUJI and Hartcopy in taking on the Reebok classic, preserving its normcore style with a slight twist. IDEA's pairs just so happen to come alive in the dark.

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The brand's Reebok Club C 85 sneaker is now up for grabs on its website. It's also scheduled to release at Dover Street Market stores starting on August 6. The shoes will then get an even wider release on August 13, retailing for $130.

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That's three opportunities to score this "bright idea" by IDEA.

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