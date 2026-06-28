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For CELINE's Debut Reebok Sneaker, It Went Freestyle

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Michael Rider presented his latest CELINE collection at Paris Fashion Week, which included first looks at the brand's new Reebok partnership.

The Spring/Summer 2027 presentation revealed three takes on the Reebok Freestyle, a low-top sporty-casual women's model that debuted in the 1980s.

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CELINE dresses the classic sneaker in pre-dirtied, pre-scuffed lambskin leather uppers. It also features a co-branded tongue that bears the archival Reebok Classic logo.

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The sneaker appeared in three colorways on the runway. However, the brand confirmed there are a handful of CELINE x Reebok Freestyle sneakers, six to be exact. The first batch is scheduled to release in September, with more drops to come in 2027.

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This is pretty major for both Reebok and CELINE. The Parisian label has collaborated with artists and entertainers in the past, but the Reebok link-up is its first sneaker "partnership." Ever.

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And we're quite familiar with Reebok's luxury shoe game. The sneaker brand has worked closely with fashion's hottest names like Maison Margiela, Botter, and Noir Kei Ninomiya. At the same time, it has its own high-end footwear line called Reebok LTD.

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And now it has collected the Celine Infinity Stone. The first to ever do so, at that.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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