For CELINE's Debut Reebok Sneaker, It Went Freestyle

Michael Rider presented his latest CELINE collection at Paris Fashion Week, which included first looks at the brand's new Reebok partnership.

The Spring/Summer 2027 presentation revealed three takes on the Reebok Freestyle, a low-top sporty-casual women's model that debuted in the 1980s.

CELINE dresses the classic sneaker in pre-dirtied, pre-scuffed lambskin leather uppers. It also features a co-branded tongue that bears the archival Reebok Classic logo.

The sneaker appeared in three colorways on the runway. However, the brand confirmed there are a handful of CELINE x Reebok Freestyle sneakers, six to be exact. The first batch is scheduled to release in September, with more drops to come in 2027.

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This is pretty major for both Reebok and CELINE. The Parisian label has collaborated with artists and entertainers in the past, but the Reebok link-up is its first sneaker "partnership." Ever.

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And we're quite familiar with Reebok's luxury shoe game. The sneaker brand has worked closely with fashion's hottest names like Maison Margiela, Botter, and Noir Kei Ninomiya. At the same time, it has its own high-end footwear line called Reebok LTD.

And now it has collected the Celine Infinity Stone. The first to ever do so, at that.

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