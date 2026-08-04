Converse Put Crisp Bomber Jackets on Its Chuck Taylors

Converse's Chuck Taylors are good. Versions with their own bomber jackets are even better.

The brand's Japan division is back with another impressive sneaker, a crispy take on the Chuck Taylor called the All-Star MA Nylon OX. Basically, Converse Japan designed nylon Chucks. More like, the brand put the model in its own bomber jacket.

The sneakers get decked out with crisply woven uppers, alongside orange interiors, all inspired by classic MA-1 jackets. It's complete with the model's signature thick rubber soles, including the All-Star license plate on the back.

Converse Japan may be behind some of the brand's craziest designs like ultra-chunky ballet shoes and heeled Chuck Taylor mules. However, it's just as good at making a simple Converse sneakers with a small twist, such as zesty-flavored steppers or, in the latest case, clean nylon pairs.

Converse 1 / 2

Speaking of which, the All-Star MA Nylon OX sneaker is slated to release on August 7 through Converse Japan's website. It'll retail for ¥9,350, or around $59.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.