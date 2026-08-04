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Converse Put Crisp Bomber Jackets on Its Chuck Taylors

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Converse's Chuck Taylors are good. Versions with their own bomber jackets are even better.

The brand's Japan division is back with another impressive sneaker, a crispy take on the Chuck Taylor called the All-Star MA Nylon OX. Basically, Converse Japan designed nylon Chucks. More like, the brand put the model in its own bomber jacket.

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The sneakers get decked out with crisply woven uppers, alongside orange interiors, all inspired by classic MA-1 jackets. It's complete with the model's signature thick rubber soles, including the All-Star license plate on the back.

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Converse Japan may be behind some of the brand's craziest designs like ultra-chunky ballet shoes and heeled Chuck Taylor mules. However, it's just as good at making a simple Converse sneakers with a small twist, such as zesty-flavored steppers or, in the latest case, clean nylon pairs.

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Speaking of which, the All-Star MA Nylon OX sneaker is slated to release on August 7 through Converse Japan's website. It'll retail for ¥9,350, or around $59.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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