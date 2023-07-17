Even Wimbledon Got a Dose of Barbie

Ladies and gentlemen, President Barbie has arrived at Wimbledon.

Issa Rae, writer, producer, and actress who stars in Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated Barbie film, attended the Wimbledon finals on July 15. She naturally delivered a dose of Barbie Pink during the thirteenth day of the century-old tennis tournament — and quite frankly, I'm very here for it.

For Wimbledon, Rae wore a pink Alaïa turtleneck dress worn over the house's matching turtleneck top, paired with brown heels and some subtle jewelry pieces.

No bag was in sight (she just carried a phone in her hand). But, metaphorically speaking, Rae was in her bag with her Wimbledon look (being in your bag is a good thing, by the way).

Like the rest of her Barbie castmates, Rae has consistently served at the film's global premiere events, from Givenchy numbers to doll-like Brandon Blackwood dresses to chic Valentino suits more than fit for a high-ranking political Barbie figure.

Oh, and I can't leave out that wonderfully pink Marc Bouwer gown for the LA premiere — all the stunning work of stylist Wouri Vice (H.E.R. and Andrea Day are other high-profile clients).

Now, after countless Barbie-worthy looks graced pink carpets worldwide, Wimbledon got a well-deserved splash of the character's iconic pink color as fashionably delivered by the Issa Rae. Nothing but respect for our President Barbie.