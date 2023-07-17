Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Even Wimbledon Got a Dose of Barbie

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Ladies and gentlemen, President Barbie has arrived at Wimbledon.

Issa Rae, writer, producer, and actress who stars in Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated Barbie film, attended the Wimbledon finals on July 15. She naturally delivered a dose of Barbie Pink during the thirteenth day of the century-old tennis tournament — and quite frankly, I'm very here for it.

For Wimbledon, Rae wore a pink Alaïa turtleneck dress worn over the house's matching turtleneck top, paired with brown heels and some subtle jewelry pieces.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

No bag was in sight (she just carried a phone in her hand). But, metaphorically speaking, Rae was in her bag with her Wimbledon look (being in your bag is a good thing, by the way).

Like the rest of her Barbie castmates, Rae has consistently served at the film's global premiere events, from Givenchy numbers to doll-like Brandon Blackwood dresses to chic Valentino suits more than fit for a high-ranking political Barbie figure.

Oh, and I can't leave out that wonderfully pink Marc Bouwer gown for the LA premiere — all the stunning work of stylist Wouri Vice (H.E.R. and Andrea Day are other high-profile clients).

Now, after countless Barbie-worthy looks graced pink carpets worldwide, Wimbledon got a well-deserved splash of the character's iconic pink color as fashionably delivered by the Issa Rae. Nothing but respect for our President Barbie.

Image on Highsnobiety
adidas x Wales BonnerKnit Track Top
$365
Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
HighsnobietyCarpenter Shorts
$100
Buy at Highsnobiety
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sold Out
Sean Wotherspoon x adidasOrketro Off White
$165.00
Sold Out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas Skateboarding Is Still One of the Coolest Things the Brand Has Ever Done
  • Yes, Nike Made "Obama" Jordans
  • Even Pre-Thrashed, the Jordan "Skate Shoe" Is a Serious Beige Stunner
  • What Does a Prada-fied Versace Even Look Like?
  • This Inflatable Nike Jacket Is the Evolution of a Rare Grail
What To Read Next
  • Jack Harlow's Next New Balance Sneaker Is a Super Slick Soccer Shoe
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now