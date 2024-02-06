Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Even In Gigi's $600 Sweater, Bradley Cooper Epitomizes Dadcore

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

Bradley Cooper might be gearing up for the Oscars and dating a supermodel but that hasn’t stopped him from walking the streets in outfits that would make any tween whine, “Daaaaaaaad” when he came to pick them up from a friend’s house over the weekend.

Following his garishly amazing flirtation with logomania, Cooper continues to slide deeper and deeper into dadcore, especially in a February 6 outfit that looks, quite frankly, like his dryer exploded on him. 

The more Phil Dunphy that Cooper gets, though, the better he looks. Then again, the Modern Family character had did have decent dad style.

Let’s take Cooper's latest look piece by piece. Under his black Spaceone coat ($500 —  and, yes, there's an astronaut printed inside), he's wearing a striped sweater. That ain't no ordinary crewneck though: it's a sold-out $545 cashmere pullover from girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s clothing line, Guest In Residence.

Nothing to see here, folks, just an expensive sweater looking quite ordinary, in an admirably bougie kinda way.

But then. Then! Cooper goes full suburban-dad-taking-the-trash-to-the-curb by pairing his casual top layers with gray sweatpants that have seen better days, channeling in no small way the final boss of TV dad sweater-wearers, Tim The Tool Man Taylor.

Lastly, to fully complete the dadcore ‘fit, he yanked on his trusty Saloman sneakers, which he often wears out in cooler temps.

It’s cute and reasonable that he is wearing Gigi’s line. Cashmere all day, please. Sweatpants in New York City’s February? Also yes, because who isn’t wearing some form of jogger right now in this forsaken weather?

And we all love a pair of shoes a little, teeny bit more than the others, amirite?

Cooper is peaking right now and peaking means not having to care one iota about what people think or if you’re clashing all over, color-wise, fabric-wise, vibe-wise.

That means wearing your giant Louis Vuitton beanie one day and your astronaut jacket the next, no matter who says what.

Stay you, Coop, with thoughts and prayers to your family and friends. 

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Double-Faced Piqué Hoodie
Lacoste x Highsnobiety
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
M2002RXQ
New Balance
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
Fuzzy Beanie
Séfr
$100
We Recommend
  • Justin Timberlake best songs
    The Best 20 Justin Timberlake Songs Ever (so far)
    • Culture
  • The Avengers Movie
    The 12 Most Expensive Hollywood Movies Ever Made
    • Lifestyle
  • knit sweaters
    These Knits Can Make Sweater Season That Little Bit Easier
    • Style
  • workwear jacket
    Workwear Jackets Work All Year Round
    • Style
  • fear of god essentials
    Shop the Latest Fear of God ESSENTIALS Collection Here
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • new balance reconsidered
    Perfectly Worn New Balance 550s for $50? Thank NB's New Website
    • Sneakers
  • Bradley Cooper wears a Spaceone coat and striped sweater from Gigi Hadid's brand with Salomon sneaker boots
    Even In Gigi's $600 Sweater, Bradley Cooper Epitomizes Dadcore
    • Style
  • nike book 1 release
    Devin Booker's First Signature Nike Shoe Is Worth the Wait
    • Sneakers
  • Miley Cyrus wears a gold dress & tall hair at the 2024 Grammy awards
    Y2K's Days Are Numbered: the '70s Are Back
    • Style
  • Playboi Carti wears a black vest, mesh bodysuit, camo cargo shorts & boots
    Only Playboi Carti Could Pull Off Mesh Bodysuits & Cargo Shorts
    • Style
  • new balanc 1906r polka dot
    These New Balance 1906Rs Hit the Spot
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024