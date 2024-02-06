Even In Gigi's $600 Sweater, Bradley Cooper Epitomizes Dadcore

Bradley Cooper might be gearing up for the Oscars and dating a supermodel but that hasn’t stopped him from walking the streets in outfits that would make any tween whine, “Daaaaaaaad” when he came to pick them up from a friend’s house over the weekend.

Following his garishly amazing flirtation with logomania, Cooper continues to slide deeper and deeper into dadcore, especially in a February 6 outfit that looks, quite frankly, like his dryer exploded on him.

The more Phil Dunphy that Cooper gets, though, the better he looks. Then again, the Modern Family character had did have decent dad style.

Backgrid / Fernando Ramales

Let’s take Cooper's latest look piece by piece. Under his black Spaceone coat ($500 — and, yes, there's an astronaut printed inside), he's wearing a striped sweater. That ain't no ordinary crewneck though: it's a sold-out $545 cashmere pullover from girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s clothing line, Guest In Residence.

Nothing to see here, folks, just an expensive sweater looking quite ordinary, in an admirably bougie kinda way.

But then. Then! Cooper goes full suburban-dad-taking-the-trash-to-the-curb by pairing his casual top layers with gray sweatpants that have seen better days, channeling in no small way the final boss of TV dad sweater-wearers, Tim The Tool Man Taylor.

Lastly, to fully complete the dadcore ‘fit, he yanked on his trusty Saloman sneakers, which he often wears out in cooler temps.

It’s cute and reasonable that he is wearing Gigi’s line. Cashmere all day, please. Sweatpants in New York City’s February? Also yes, because who isn’t wearing some form of jogger right now in this forsaken weather?

And we all love a pair of shoes a little, teeny bit more than the others, amirite?

Getty Images / Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Cooper is peaking right now and peaking means not having to care one iota about what people think or if you’re clashing all over, color-wise, fabric-wise, vibe-wise.

That means wearing your giant Louis Vuitton beanie one day and your astronaut jacket the next, no matter who says what.

Stay you, Coop, with thoughts and prayers to your family and friends.