A Look at Margot Robbie's Vivienne Westwood & $40k Pearl Barbie 'Fit

Barbie-mania hit the streets of London on July 12, as Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were greeted by fans at the film’s UK premiere in Leicester Square.

Robbie, who plays the film's titular role, arrived wearing a stunning custom Vivienne Westwood dress, which referenced a vintage 1960 Enchanted Evening Barbie doll, and a three-strand pearl choker and matching earrings. According to a UK jewelry expert, Robbie's pearls are estimated to be worth over $40k.

It's been a whirlwind few months for Robbie and co, who only days earlier attend the movie's Los Angeles premiere. Again, Robbie stood out wearing a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress inspired by the 1960s Solo in the Spotlight Barbie, less than a week after wearing a Versace skirt suit outfit inspired by the 1985 Day-to-Night Barbie at an event in South Korea.

The Greta Gerwig-directed movie, which releases globally on July 21, is one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year and has the world, and its extensive cast, well and truly Barbie-fied.

With reviews likely embargoed until the movie’s full release, rumors are that Gerwig’s take on the Mattel doll is more than exceeding expectations, if that’s even possible considering the hype around the movie.

If Robbie’s month-long Barbie tour is anything to go by, her stream of pink accessories and outfits are seemingly never-ending. That being said, with still over one week to go until the movie’s official release there’s likely still plenty more to come. For now, all we can expect is: pink, pink and, yup, more pink.