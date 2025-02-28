Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

This Is Not Issey Miyake's First Sneaker. But It Is Its Best

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers
issey miyake
1 / 2

Issey Miyake is not a sneaker brand. The long-running Japanese label is brilliant at architectural shapes and sculptural materials but its footwear, while often quite good, is typically not a primary focus.

Perhaps the Breeze sneaker will shift that focus a bit.

Shop HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE

A new addition for Homme Plissé Issey Miyake's Spring/Summer 2025 collection, the Breeze sneaker is a sleek running shoe that embodies the codes at the core of Miyake's most approachable (and pleated) menswear imprint.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Its shape, for instance, is a futuristic amalgam of existing motifs, warping any element of convention into something slightly, if satisfyingly, alien. This mirrors the artistic elegance innate to Homme Plissé, which so often applies Miyake's trademark polyester creasing technology to staples like blazers and tapered slacks.

issey miyake
1 / 1

Like Homme Plissé's core pieces, the Breeze sneaker was clearly designed under the auspices of daily driver sensibility.

issey miyake
1 / 4

This thing may have a distinctive flavor but it goes down smooth regardless of application.

Its trim silhouette is just darn good design, all clean lines and purposeful paneling. But there's also some smart design at play here.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Note the intentional placement of mesh panels that circulate air around the foot, cooling the wearer and (hopefully) wafting out any sweat. The ergonomically designed midsole sits atop a custom-molded outsole that's as lightweight as it is visually intriguing, what with the fingerprint-like curves that wrap upwards to the sneaker's heel.

And laces? Pshaw. Where Issey Miyake is going, it don't need no laces.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The Breeze smartly sidesteps silly old rabbit ears with a clever pull-tab detail that's very much in the vein of Salomon's Quicklace tech.

The Breeze is ease. For ¥41,800 (about $277) via Miyake's web store, it should be, right?

Miyake's menswear labels have always been excellent — thank creative directors like Dai Fujiwara and Satoshi Kondo — but its footwear has ranged from inspired cut-out water-style shoes to rather extraneous Chuck Taylor-likes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Last year's debut New Balance sneaker team-up was a welcome flex of Miyake's strengths applied to an appreciably odd shoe and the Breeze is perhaps the best in-line design to come from either Homme Plissé or IM Men. More, please!

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Levi's x UNDERCOVERPinnacle Type II Trucker Jacket
$545.00
Available in:
MXL
Multiple colors
Gustaf WestmanChunky Cup
$65.00
Available in:
One size
Rick OwensBela Boxers Black
$625.00
Available in:
485052
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • COMME des GARÇONS Turned a Classic Outdoor Shoe Into a Limited-Run Chef’s Clog
    • Sneakers
  • The CdG Rejuvenation of Nike's Breezy Throwback Runner
    • Sneakers
  • We Found The Best Overshirts to See You Through Fall So You Don't Have To
    • Style
  • New Balance’s IYKYK Dad Shoe Is Quietly More Powerful Than Ever
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • New Balance's Ultimate Trail Beast Just Got Better (Prettier, Too)
    • Sneakers
  • This Is Not Issey Miyake's First Sneaker. But It Is Its Best
    • Sneakers
  • Thrashable or Not, Nike's Air Force 1 "Skate Shoes" Are Certainly Lookers
    • Sneakers
  • Handbag of the Year? Moschino's Pepperidge Farm Cookies
    • Style
  • High-Octane Dressing? 'White Lotus' Talent? Burberry's Been Right On the Money
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Nike's Low-Profile Jordan 1 Finally Gets the Crisp "Royal" Treatment
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now