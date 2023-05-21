Sign up to never miss a drop
For Some Reason, Jack Harlow's 'Dave' Cameo Has Tweeters...Turned On?

in CultureWords By Morgan Smith

Thanks to the latest episode of Dave, the internet's thirst for Jack Harlow continues (and it's at detrimental levels).

ICYMI: Season three of Lil Dicky's Dave is underway (rejoice!). And this week's hilarious, star-studded episode saw Lil Dicky attend his first Met Gala with appearances by Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, Rachel Adams (yes, the Notebook queen), and Jack Harlow.

A little context: In the show, there's unspoken beef between Harlow and Lil Dicky regarding who's the modern-day blueprint white rapper.

It's also worth pointing out that the latest episode is classic Dave — weird, raunchy laughs matched with real-life themes (it's what makes the series great, in my opinion).

Anywho, back to episode eight. In the latest which aired two weeks after the actual Met Gala (Harlow actually attended), Harlow and Lil Dicky had a sorta weird interaction, which left the internet, erm, turned on by Harlow.

"You stink, bitch. I like that." Harlow says to Lil Dicky while licking his lips. Like, um, LOL???

While I laughed out of sheer confusion, the 20-second clip — which has a concerning 3K bookmarks and even more horny quotes — got the Harlow hive riled up in an NSFW kind of way.

Naturally, Harlow's oddly sexual moment also re-opened the old internet debate regarding Jack Harlow's attractiveness. It's a conversation that's been had since the musician's rise in fame, where some think Harlow is flat-out hot while others draw comparisons to Narnia's Mr. Tumnus.

Regardless, the internet is horny for Harlow (again). Not to mention, we got a new album, and his acting debut in White Men Can't Jump.

You smell that? Smells like Harlow's back.

