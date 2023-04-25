Sorry Nike, Jack Harlow Rocks New Balance in White Men Can't Jump

This article was published on February 8, 2023 and updated to include the latest movie trailer.

Ah, Hollywood remakes. Love them, or hate them, it's unlikely that they'll be going anywhere in a hurry. If there's money to be made banking on nostalgia, you can bet it's in the works.

Controversy, which comes in all shapes and sizes, sticks to remakes – for Jack Harlow's White Men Can't Jump, it's New Balance sneakers that stir the pot.

Personally, I'm tired of remakes. Seeing beloved films and franchises have their legacies tarnished for the sake of Hollywood bucks is plain sad. Despite fans' pleas to stop, there's plenty more on the way. Buckle in, I guess.

Next in line is Ron Shelton's 1992 White Men Can't Jump, starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson.

The upcoming remake, which features Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow, has continually come under heavy scrutiny since it was first announced.

Considered a classic by many, the film serves as a perfect encapsulation of the era in which it was made, leaving most to question whether a remake is necessary or wanted.

Now, with a first-look teaser video and an official trailer of the movie out in the wild, more controversy has bubbled over on social media. What's the problem? Well, Jack Harlow's footwear.

In the original, Woody Harrelson's Billy Hoyle rocked a pair of the iconic Nike Air Command FORCE, which was first released in 1991 to compete with Reebok in basketball.

Thanks to the cult success of the film, it's become synonymous with the sneaker, which, in part, is cemented in Nike's basketballing history.

Fast forward to now, and Jack Harlow's character Jeremy is seen sporting a pair of white New Balance 650Rs.

Naturally, a modern remake is going to opt for a contemporary sneaker, and with Jack Harlow being a New Balance ambassador, the choice makes perfect sense. That being said, many feel like such a change only goes further in tarnishing the look, feel, and cultural significance of the original.

Whether or not the movie will be a success is yet to be seen. At the very least, it'll be fun to see how Jack Harlow shapes up as an actor.