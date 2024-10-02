Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Jack Harlow’s Ultra-Elderly New Balances Have Arrived

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Jack Harlow has given New Balance’s old-school running sneakers their flowers. Literally. 

The American musician’s debut New Balance collaboration sees the 1906R, a Y2K sports shoe with a mesh-heavy base and bulky shape, transformed through a rose-themed colorway.

The shoe’s base features a rose-printed fabric with the type of kitsch pattern typical of ‘80s wallpaper. (You probably recognize it from your Granny’s living room.) Layered above this retro fabric is pink-colored paneling plus a matching lush velour tongue and laces.

Shop Jack Harlow x New Balance Here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

On the tongue, NB running branding is a reminder of the New Balance 1906’s sporty past, however, this collaborative shoe is a long way from being marathon-appropriate. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

First teased through an Instagram post shared by Harlow on May 5, offering the very first taste of his New Balance 1906R sneaker, we have had to wait almost exactly five months before release information has been announced. But now, at long last, there is more information about these rose-themed sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Announced through a London-based campaign video (in which Harlow makes a cameo appearance!) the shoe will be released on October 4 via New Balance’s website

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

A New Balance ambassador since 2022 and a longstanding New Balance fanatic, the time has finally come for Jack Harlow to have his own signature NB sneakers. And he didn’t hold back on the colorful design. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

After fellow musician and New Balance ambassador Aminé debuted the first collaboration on a newly-resurfaced archive sneaker, Jack Harlow comes through with his bold 1906R. New Balance is really making the most of the bumper talent in its ranks

​​SHOP NEW BALANCE SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All New Balance
Multiple colors
New Balance1906R Black
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
New BalanceRC42 Silver Metallic
$110.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New Balance610v1 Slate Grey
$155.00
Available in:
37.53838.539.540

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance’s Perfectly Polka-Dotted Sneaker Is Back & Bolder Than Ever
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance’s Retro Runner Is Now Gloriously Utilitarian
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's "Dunks" Went Back to Basics & Still Look Good
    • Sneakers
  • Is This Deconstructed Dad Shoe New Balance's Next Protection Pack?
    • Sneakers
  • For His First New Balance Sneaker, Jack Harlow Went Huge (& Elderly)
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Of All The Football-Inspired Sneakers, FILA’s Is The Most Absurd
    • Sneakers
  • A Ralph Lauren Alum Is Replacing Hedi Slimane at CELINE — Here's Why It Makes Sense
    • Style
  • Bottega Veneta Fragrance Is Back With a Bang
    • Beauty
  • Disney Princesses, Family Feuds, and Final Bows: Highlights from PFW
    • Style
  • Emily Ratajkowski Is Literally "Miss Self-Portrait (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Hedi Slimane Departs CELINE as Creative Director
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now