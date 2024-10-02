Jack Harlow’s Ultra-Elderly New Balances Have Arrived

Jack Harlow has given New Balance’s old-school running sneakers their flowers. Literally.

The American musician’s debut New Balance collaboration sees the 1906R, a Y2K sports shoe with a mesh-heavy base and bulky shape, transformed through a rose-themed colorway.

The shoe’s base features a rose-printed fabric with the type of kitsch pattern typical of ‘80s wallpaper. (You probably recognize it from your Granny’s living room.) Layered above this retro fabric is pink-colored paneling plus a matching lush velour tongue and laces.

On the tongue, NB running branding is a reminder of the New Balance 1906’s sporty past, however, this collaborative shoe is a long way from being marathon-appropriate.

First teased through an Instagram post shared by Harlow on May 5, offering the very first taste of his New Balance 1906R sneaker, we have had to wait almost exactly five months before release information has been announced. But now, at long last, there is more information about these rose-themed sneakers.

Announced through a London-based campaign video (in which Harlow makes a cameo appearance!) the shoe will be released on October 4 via New Balance’s website.

A New Balance ambassador since 2022 and a longstanding New Balance fanatic, the time has finally come for Jack Harlow to have his own signature NB sneakers. And he didn’t hold back on the colorful design.

After fellow musician and New Balance ambassador Aminé debuted the first collaboration on a newly-resurfaced archive sneaker, Jack Harlow comes through with his bold 1906R. New Balance is really making the most of the bumper talent in its ranks.