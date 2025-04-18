Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Jacquemus Remixed Timberland's Most Jacquemus Shoe

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers
timberland
Jacquemus turned Timberland's signature 3-Eye Lug, otherwise known as the Timbs boat shoe, into "La Bateau." That's French for "the boat," people, because that's what Jacquemus does.

And, yes, Jacquemus' Timberland boat shoe is a quintessential Jacquemus proposition.

The humble Timberland 3-Eye is a favorite of Simon Porte Jacquemus, the eponymous house founder, and he's been seen wearing it many a time himself.

With its slip-on ease and sturdy sole, Timberland's boat shoe fits the sunny, no-stress vibe inherent to Jacquemus, whose label has come to represent a sort of sunny beach-bum kinda look, albeit of the exceptionally luxe variety.

Further, Jacquemus menswear line leans towards workwear, mirroring the wardrobe of the man himself.

timberland
Therefore you'll never find a more Jacquemus shoe in Timberland's arsenal, save for perhaps the 6" boot. Though, really, even that ol' luxury go-to is less spiritually Jacquemus than the boat shoe.

To whit, Jacquemus and Timberland's "La Bateau" boat shoe is a straightforward team-up that remixes the nearly 50-year-old deck slip-on (those laces are just for show!) with a brilliant leather hue described as "banana yellow" in the accompanying press release.

Light luxe touches are supplied by the soft leather lining and exterior metal hardware, with both the lace tips and lateral heel studded with shiny Jacquemus branding.

Fancy, but not overtly so. Not unlike the many high-end takes on classic Timberland shapes, really.

Before you start planning to sun yourself in the south of France in the coming months, pick up a pair of Jacquemus-ified Timberland boaters April 23 on Jacquemus' website for summer shoes as soft as they are sturdy.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
