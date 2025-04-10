Jacquemus’ Timberland Boot Is a Workwear No-Brainer

Jacquemus’ Timberland collaboration just makes too much sense. After years of infusing workwear flavor into Jacquemus’ menswear collections, the French designer is really quite overdue to take on Timberland’s signature boots.

This will mark the first time the two brands have worked together, which is surprising considering how often they skim each other's orbit.

Both brands have an applied affinity for boat shoes, demonstrated by Timberland's signature 3-eye boat shoe and Jacquemus' own takes on the shape.

Jacquemus also incorporates a boatload of workwear motifs in his own collections, ranging from utility jackets to many pairs of work-ish boots. As for his part, Jacquemus lives this life for real, rocking many lived-in pants and tough shoes. So yeah, Jacquemus x Timberland? This should have been happened.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Jacquemus x Timberland collab quietly debuted in early April, revealed by way of a Jacquemus Instagram story showcasing a co-branded box printed with Timberland's stylized tree logo and Jacquemus' boxed lettering. As for what the box contains, well, Jacquemus Timbs are hardly out of the question.

Neither Jacquemus nor Timberland fear cross-genre collabs.

In 2022, for instance, Simon Porte Jacquemus first joined Nike for womenswear collaborations that sell out pretty much instantly through to the duo’s most recent drop in 2024, with squared-toe Air Max sneakers following a selection of Swoosh-shaped shoulder bags and tonal tracksuits.

For its part, Timberland has effortlessly integrated its workwear steez into the world of luxury fashion through collabs with high-end labels like Louis Vuitton and Jimmy Choo.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Since Jacquemus and Timberland both have such storied tenures dabbling in this kind of high-low mix, their collaboration gives more "About time," than "Why on earth?"

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And judging by the popularity of Jacquemus and Timberland's previous collaborative drops, LeTimbs, whenever they do arrive, will be very hard.