Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

A Watchmaker and a Perfumer Walk Into a Bar

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty

Jaeger-LeCoultre is trying its hand at fragrance.

The titan of luxury timepieces has teamed up with perfumer Nicolas Bonneville on a collection of perfumes meant to highlight the similarities between the art of watchmaking and scent-making.

The result is three fragrances. The Timeless Stories — inspired by Jaeger-LeCoultre's iconic Reverso watch — is a mix of leather, iris, and woods, while The Celestial Odyssey is a spicier wood-forward scent with touches of amber, patchouli, and vanilla (according to a press release, the notes are meant to evoke the sun, moon, and stars). Lastly, The Precision Pioneer is a rich blend of oud, amber, and cedar wood.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Jaeger-LeCoultre's foray into fragrance is part of its ongoing Made of Makers program, a series of partnerships with artists and makers outside the world of watchmaking. Past collaborators include pastry chef Nina Métayer, mixologist Matthias Giroud, and lettering artist Alex Trochut.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"Like watchmaking, the art of perfumery stands at the intersection of creativity, science, and precision, and we are delighted to welcome Nicolas Bonneville to our Made of Makers program," Jaeger-LeCoultre's Chief Marketing Officer Matthieu Le Voyer said.

The scents Bonneville has created aren't available for purchase online — rather, they will be offered "as a special treatment to clients" (ostensibly, the company's biggest spenders) and "used in a variety of other initiatives in the future."

Jaeger-LeCoultre's team-up with Bonneville (who has previously worked with brands like Acqua di Parma, Dries Van Noten, and Givenchy) is indicative of luxury fashion's wider embrace of fragrance.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Over the past year, brands including Balmain, Valentino, Rabanne, Bottega Veneta, and Brunello Cucinelli have relaunched or debuted fragrance lines.

It seems that the world of high watchmaking is catching on. Earlier this year, Vacheron Constantin created a scent-infused timepiece in collaboration with couturier Yiqing Yin and perfumer Dominique Ropion.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nothing Smells Like Perfumer H
  • Face Value: The 5 Best Beauty Drops of January
  • Chopova Lowena's Whimsical World Now Features Fragrance
  • You've Never Heard of New York's Coolest New Fragrance Store (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • Nike’s Tastefully Tonal Air Max Is a "Butter Yellow" Gem
  • Nike’s Chic Air Max Sandal Acts Like a Sneaker, Thinks Like a Summer Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now