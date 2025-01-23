James Harden's Sneaker Legacy Evolves With a Souped-Up Basketball Shoe

James Harden’s fearless playing style, signature step-backs, and undeniable flair both on and off the court come to life in his latest release: the adidas Harden Vol. 9 'Cyber Metallic.'

Building on the bold aesthetics and standout features of Vol. 7 and Vol. 8, Vol. 9 takes Harden’s signature line to new heights, blending style and performance in a design worthy of the LA Clippers shooting guard and tunnel fit OG.

Besides the futuristic “Cyber Metallic” colorway and tech-forward design that define Harden’s signature line, the legacy attached to this sneaker—one backed by a loyal fanbase—means that performance has to be top-tier, and the Harden Vol. 9 absolutely delivers.

The Harden Vol. 9 introduces Lightboost technology with a full-length, double-layered midsole that enhances the connection between the foot and the platform, delivering a responsive feel for better control.

The radial traction pattern, carried over from the previous model, remains a smart choice for its exceptional grip and agility, catering to quick point guards who rely on sharp footwork and Harden-esque directional changes. However, due to the relatively thin grooves, it may not be the best option for extended outdoor court use. The synthetic upper offers durability and flexibility, with strategically placed grid-mesh air vents ensuring breathability.

It's refreshing to see another standout release from a player's signature line.

In recent years, brands have often played it safe, opting for familiar designs rather than pushing the boundaries of what a premium basketball sneaker can be. Still trailing from the momentum of arguably the best basketball sneaker of 2024 in the AE1, the Harden signature line has firmly taken the top position as the best basketball shoe released so far this year.

Overall then Vol.9, set to drop on January 25, 2025, feels like an even more refined version of its predecessors, and that is exactly what you want from a signature line.