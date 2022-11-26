Jay Leno Is a Style Icon, Who Knew?

Doubling down on denim has always been a pretty bold fashion move. Unless you’re herding cattle, chewing tobacco, or hosting a darn good rodeo, you’re always one style slip up away from looking like a grossly mislead Chuck Norris fan.

That being said, there are a certain few people that pull off the daring ensemble with ease: one of whom is Jay Leno, a famous long-time doubler of the rootin’ tootin’ indigo fabric.

Getty Images / Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic

For as long as I can remember (I'm post 30, for reference), I’ve never seen Leno looking dumb in denim. Take a pop-button denim shirt, loose-fitting indigo denim jeans, and pop a thumb in the pocket, and voila: you’ve got yourself a classic Leno-approved ‘fit.

His latest DD appearance is, arguably, his most disheveled yet, although it's something he can be forgiven for after spending the last ten days recovering at a Los Angeles burn center following an unfortunate "gas pump incident" at his California home.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The 72 year old — looking like a sort of cute off-duty Geppetto — raised a peaceful V to the lurking paparazzi as he topped up his Chevy post burn trauma stay, and in turn revealed a nasty looking wrist gash that might even count as an accessory to his overall vibe.

Like a true double denim aficionado, Leno’s sleeves were rolled to three-quarter attention, while his two chest pockets were stuffed with a phone and glasses case, and presumably (albeit not confirmed) a pouch of America’s Best loose-leaf chewing tobacco for good measure.

Getty Images / Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When you have a moment, take a second to dive into the weird and wonderful world of Jay Leno’s denim collection, and next time you’re thinking of hitting the damn double d, ask yourself this: what would Leno do?