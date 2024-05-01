HOKA's Beefy Slip-On Never Looked So Orthopaedic

HOKA’s Restore TC slip-ons aren't everyone’s idea of everyday sneakers, yet there’s no denying that they're some of the coziest shoes ever created by man.

The brand’s latest take on the slip-on sneaker, though, is looking outrageously orthopaedic in its new frosty all-white colorway — which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, of course.

Arriving as a part of HOKA’s new “Chroma Pack” and alongside a similar-looking Hopara 2, the all-white Restore TC is arguably the silhouette’s most summer-ready colorway to date.

Now, anyone that’s had the pleasure of effortlessly slipping into a pair of HOKA’s beefy recovery shoes will be well aware of their cradling capabilities. So how they actually look is kinda by the by.

HOKA 1 / 2

The sneaker, which is engineered from minimal materials and a simplistic three-part construction, pairs a stretchy, features a sock-like upper with a slightly higher-than-usual (for HOKA, anyway) bed of soft cushioning.

HOKA

This glorious laceless concoction makes for a slip-on that's said to improve and speed up the recovery process following a run, for instance. Although that doesn’t take away from the fact that the shoes wouldn’t look out of place in your grandpa’s everyday rotation.

Despite the Restore TC dividing the room following its initial launch last year, it did sell out. Which isn’t entirely surprising considering HOKA’s recent supercharged rise in popularity.

And while the shoe may have never looked as orthopaedic as it does in its new all-white colorway, I’m expecting it to sell out at exactly the same rate of knots. Maybe even faster.