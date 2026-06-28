sacai Just Made the Birks of 2027

We're only halfway through the year, but sacai has already made the best Birkenstocks of 2027.

Chitose Abe's brand staged its Spring/Summer 2027 show in Paris, revealing an all-new collaboration with Birkenstock. It included two collaborative models, both of which looked like a Frankenstein fusion of Birkenstock's greatest hits, the Boston and Arizona.

And in classic sacai fashion, the label naturally doubled up on details. The suede Birkenstocks specifically featured double strapping. Some even came triple-strapped.

The sandals appeared in neutral colorways like black, beige, and grey, with some efforts flaunting patterned uppers designed by tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

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This isn't the pairing's first rodeo. It's really a sacai x Birkenstock reunion. The brands worked together way back in 2010s, releasing chunky sandals which were also quite strap-y.

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Since then, sacai has collaborated with Nike on double-everything sneakers and designed arguably the fluffiest, tallest UGG boots known to man.

And on the Birkenstock side, the brand only got hotter as comfy slip-ons became the new sneakers. It's also had its fair share of collaborative projects, including linkups with Stüssy and Manolo Blahnik.

But it's about time sacai and Birkenstock found their way back to each other. And with their new buckled-up collaboration, they truly have Summer '27 on lock.

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