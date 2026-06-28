Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

sacai Just Made the Birks of 2027

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

We're only halfway through the year, but sacai has already made the best Birkenstocks of 2027.

Chitose Abe's brand staged its Spring/Summer 2027 show in Paris, revealing an all-new collaboration with Birkenstock. It included two collaborative models, both of which looked like a Frankenstein fusion of Birkenstock's greatest hits, the Boston and Arizona.

Shop sacai

And in classic sacai fashion, the label naturally doubled up on details. The suede Birkenstocks specifically featured double strapping. Some even came triple-strapped.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The sandals appeared in neutral colorways like black, beige, and grey, with some efforts flaunting patterned uppers designed by tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

Highsnobiety
1 / 8

This isn't the pairing's first rodeo. It's really a sacai x Birkenstock reunion. The brands worked together way back in 2010s, releasing chunky sandals which were also quite strap-y.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Since then, sacai has collaborated with Nike on double-everything sneakers and designed arguably the fluffiest, tallest UGG boots known to man.

And on the Birkenstock side, the brand only got hotter as comfy slip-ons became the new sneakers. It's also had its fair share of collaborative projects, including linkups with Stüssy and Manolo Blahnik.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But it's about time sacai and Birkenstock found their way back to each other. And with their new buckled-up collaboration, they truly have Summer '27 on lock.

Shop sacai

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • “K” Marks the Spot on KENZO’s Dapper Paraboot Shoe
  • These Insane Pointy Boots Are Actually a COMME des GARÇONS Classic
  • What's Next for the Young Master of Menswear? (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Tiny Budgets and “Ego Death”: How Indie Designers Make Fashion Week Work
What To Read Next
  • New Balance's Tiny-Soled Dad Sneaker Exists In the Beautiful Gray Area
  • Nike’s Super Stitched Sneaker Is as Futuristic as It Is Disruptively Simple
  • This Retro-Tinged Nike Runner Is as Smooth as Cream
  • Celebrate the WNBA With This Lilac Hued, Chromed-Out Nike All-Star
  • This Suave Suede Nike Sneaker Is a Retired Track Star
  • Nike’s Techiest Air Max Can Handle Summer Storms, Too
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now