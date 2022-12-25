This was posted on December 18, 2022, and updated on December 21, 2022

It's true. JJJJound has more perfectly plain PUMA sneakers on the way.

The Montreal-based studio shared first looks at a green PUMA Suede sneaker collaboration, coming just days after the brand teased a burgundy take on the model.

Following in the footsteps of its New Balance and ASICS collabs, JJJJound's PUMA sneakers uphold the brand's minimalist legacy with subtle branding and understated color schemes.

JJJJound's logo strikes the heel badge and insole, while the gold PUMA imprint gets stamped on the smooth suede upper.

In short, the collaborative PUMA shoes are JJJJound's simplicity at its finest, wrapped in rich and festive hues and topped with a contrasting FORMSTRIP.

Like the brand's previous PUMA release, JJJJound's PUMA sneakers are dropping only in China (sorry to pretty much all the JJJJound diehards residing outside the Asian country).

Of course, there's always the resale route for those interested in copping. I mean, JJJJound's past PUMA drop fetches for $276+ on StockX as we speak — that's quite affordable compared to its New Balance 990v3s, which are asking for a whopping $6,000.

It's also been announced that the sneakers will be accompanied by a a navy blue velour tracksuit which features equally-minimal branding, open leg with forced pleat, and tonal stitching.

Let's hope the forthcoming PUMA drop will keep the same energy and price range on the resale market as the last.

JJJJound has confirmed a release date of December 24, 2022, although the entire collection will be available exclusively in China at select PUMA stores. Better luck next time!

