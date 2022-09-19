This article was published on August 30 and updated on September 17

Brand: JJJJound x PUMA

Model: Suede

Release Date: September 24

Buy: Select PUMA stores in China

Editor’s Notes: PUMA is getting the JJJJound treatment, so I guess we can call this a PPPPUMA collab.

JJJJound took to Instagram on August 29 to unveil the best look yet at its forthcoming PUMA Suede Classic sneaker collaboration. And per usual, there ain't much to these JJJJound sneakers, which focuses on the "'Creative Process' in the Internet Era," per the brand's release statement.

As you can see in the imagery, the sneakers come dressed in extremely-muted colorways of either grey or beige, with gilded PUMA and JJJJound branding stamped on the upper and heel tab and the Montreal design studio's logo manifested as a repetitive design on the insole.

And that's all folks, as far as design details at least.

JJJJound confirmed its PUMA Suede sneaker releases on September 24, so get ready...except there's one major exception.

The JJJJound x PUMA Suede collaboration drops exclusively in China, leaving stateside and pretty much all other global JJJJound heads relying on resale or hookups in Asia.

JJJJound has been getting quite cozy with the industry's footwear brands lately. Fresh off an ASICS collab, the Canadian company also linked with Reebok and New Balance (twice) this year.

The design studio even dropped its own BAPE STAs, which looked more like a general release than a collaborative shoe. But hey, that's JJJJound minimalism for you.

Now, that JJJJound is preparing to issue its PUMA Suede collaboration, it's collecting the fourth Infinity Stone of basic sneaker collaborations. Really, it's just adidas and Nike standing in the way of TTTThanos pulling off a hat trick.

