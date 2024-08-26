PUMA's Spiky Monstrous Sneaker Has a Soft Side

Since unleashing its Mostro earlier this year, PUMA has wasted zero time making the slim shoe's presence known again. However, it doesn't need much help in the attention department. It's quite hard to miss the beastly spiked-up shoes, even more so when worn by stylish power couples like A$AP Rocky and Rihanna.

The Mostro's comeback era only gets better when the monstrous shoes meet the lovely Mary Jane — the shoe style, that is.

Behold, a new PUMA Mostro sneaker has arrived, transformed into the style of a Mary Jane shoe with a single midfoot strap and a touch of girlhood charm. It's quite literally a marriage of beauty and the beast (ICYMI: Mostro means monster in Italian).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

PUMA's Mostro Mary Jane hybrid seems to enjoy a new gridded material for its upper, ditching its traditional mesh and perforated textures for this new vibe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

PUMA offers its Mostro Mary Jane in two nice color options: a pale blue-grey with black spikes and a black with lavender purple spikes.

With official pics floating around the internet, it's safe to assume we'll meet PUMA's Mostro Mary Jane soon. And considering today's girlcore rage and the Mostro's unique retro charisma, this strap-in beauty may not last long on shelves when it drops.

Plucked from the 90s and thrust into 2024, the cult-favorite Mostro sneaker keeps living its second life to the fullest. We've seen the Mostro turn up its bold factor with full tonal baths, allover horn makeovers, and even moto boot-fications.

PUMA's beastly shoe has now gone full Mary Jane on us.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As we eagerly await the arrival of the Mostro Mary Jane, one can't help but wonder about PUMA's future plans for this iconic sneaker. A sneaker-loafer perhaps? After all, it's a pretty normal practice these days.